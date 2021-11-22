Hulk Hogan Posts Dramatic Weight Loss Photo Amid Worrisome Health Reports

Hulk Hogan is giving fans an update on his health. The WWE Hall of Famer went to Instagram to post a photo of himself looking a little slimmer. “Back to my 9th grade weight 275lbs brother,” he captioned the post. This comes after reports of Hogan dealing with serious health issues. Ric Flair talked about it while appearing on his Woooo Nation podcast.

“He’s having some really bad health issues but he keeps up with me. We support each other, good and bad,” Flair said, per WrestlingNews.co. “When I was in the hospital he flew up that day like everybody else that came up to see me…Hulk was gracious, Jimmy Hart was great. I don’t remember seeing them because I was in a coma but they made the effort to go. Those are the kind of things that mean a lot.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Hogan’s daughter Brooke also talked about her father’s health on Hollywood Raw. “We counted how many surgeries he’s had in the last 10 years and I think we’re at 25,” Brooke said. “He’s had both shoulders scoped and he had his whole bicep and his bursa sac and everything tied up in his shoulder last year. That was a disaster. He got MRSA and it was like a big thing.

“So we had to go back and undo tons of physical therapy. He’s had both of his knees replaced multiple times, I think twice on both. He’s had his hips done. He’s had his elbow scope. So yeah, he’s had so many surgeries, so he’s done a ton, but this last one that he just had finally was like the winning ticket. So right now, he’s feeling great. He’s working out two hours in the gym every day. He’s still chugging along.”

Hogan, 68, was the top star in WWE back in the 1980s and the early 1990s. In 2019, Hogan talked about how he wanted to compete at WrestleMania. “I’d love for it to be against Vince (McMahon),” he said at the time when talking about his final match. “I had such a great time with him in the ring at WrestleMania 19,” he said. “I had no idea what to expect from him, but he’s a great bad guy. His timing is great. I loved wrestling him, but everything he does hurts. When you’re in the ring with someone, and they’re hurting you, you kind of pinch them on the wrist, and the whole match I was doing that to Vince.”