Brooke Hogan Shares Health Update on Hulk Hogan

Brooke Hogan, the daughter of pro wrestling legend Hulk Hogan, recently spoke with Hollywood Raw and talked about her father’s current health status. She said he is feeling well at the moment but admitted he has had 25 surgeries across the past decade.

“We counted how many surgeries he’s had in the last 10 years and I think we’re at 25,” Brooke said, as transcribed by Wrestling Inc. He’s had both shoulders scoped and he had his whole bicep and his bursa sac and everything tied up in his shoulder last year. That was a disaster. He got MRSA and it was like a big thing.

“So we had to go back and undo tons of physical therapy. He’s had both of his knees replaced multiple times, I think twice on both. He’s had his hips done. He’s had his elbow scope. So yeah, he’s had so many surgeries, so he’s done a ton, but this last one that he just had finally was like the winning ticket. So right now, he’s feeling great. He’s working out two hours in the gym every day. He’s still chugging along.”

Brooke also talked about his father’s relationship with the late Randy Savage who died in 2011. Brooke said that Hulk and Savage made amends before his death. “Oh, my God. Really such a great person,” she revealed. “So when my parents were going on date nights, they’d leave us kids with him and Liz and I would like brush his hair with, you know how Barbie dolls would come with little pink plastic brush? I would brush his hair. It was just so sad, like that he passed so soon because he and my dad had just seen each other and made amends or whatever.”

Hulk Hogan, 68, last appeared on WWE television at WrestleMania 37 in April as he was the host with Titus O’Neal. He was also inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame for the second time before WrestleMania as a member of the NWO. In his WWE career, Hogan won the WWE Championship six times and is a two-time winner of the Royal Rumble. Hogan also competed in WCW and won the World Heavyweight Championship six times.