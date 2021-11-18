Hulk Hogan Reportedly Dealing With Serious Health Issues, According to WWE Legend

Ric Flair gave a health update on two-time WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan. On his debut episode of the Woooo Nation podcast, Flair talked about the strong relationship he has with Hogan. He also shared what’s going on with Hogan in terms of his health.

“He’s having some really bad health issues but he keeps up with me. We support each other, good and bad,” Flair said, per WrestlingNews.co. “When I was in the hospital he flew up that day like everybody else that came up to see me…Hulk was gracious, Jimmy Hart was great. I don’t remember seeing them because I was in a coma but they made the effort to go. Those are the kind of things that mean a lot.”

Flair didn’t elaborate on what Hogan is going through, but this comes shortly after Hogan’s daughter Brooke talked about the multiple surgeries he has had over the last decade. Brooke appeared on Hollywood Raw and revealed that his father has had 25 surgeries in the last 10 years.

“We counted how many surgeries he’s had in the last 10 years and I think we’re at 25,” Brooke said. “He’s had both shoulders scoped and he had his whole bicep and his bursa sac and everything tied up in his shoulder last year. That was a disaster. He got MRSA and it was like a big thing.

“So we had to go back and undo tons of physical therapy. He’s had both of his knees replaced multiple times, I think twice on both. He’s had his hips done. He’s had his elbow scope. So yeah, he’s had so many surgeries, so he’s done a ton, but this last one that he just had finally was like the winning ticket. So right now, he’s feeling great. He’s working out two hours in the gym every day. He’s still chugging along.”

Hogan, 68, was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame for the second time earlier this year. He also was the host of WrestleMania 37 with current WWE Superstar Titus O’Neal. He was reinstated to the WWE hall of fame after a three-year suspension due to racial comments surfacing online.