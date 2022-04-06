How Colin Kaepernick Nearly Became NFL Coach in 2022

✖

Colin Kaepernick is looking to return to the NFL after being away from the league since the end of the 2016 season. But the 34-year-old quarterback came close to becoming an NFL coach. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Kaepernick's name came up as the quarterbacks coach for the Minnesota Vikings when Jim Harbaugh was being interviewed by the team for their head coaching position. Harbaugh decided to stay at the University of Michigan, and the Vikings hired Kevin O'Connell as their head coach.

Harbaugh and Kaepernick have known each other for years, dating back to their time with the San Francisco 49ers. Harbaugh was hired as the 49ers' head coach in 2011 after spending the last four years at Stanford. 2011 is the same year that Kaepernick was selected by the 49ers in the second round of the NFL Draft, and the two helped the 49ers reach the Super Bowl in 2012.

"Coach Harbaugh, he's always been phenomenal for me," Kaepernick said while being interviewed by WXYZ-TV during the Michigan spring game over the weekend, per 247Sports. "From the time we met at the combine to my pro day to him drafting me and choosing to start me. From there, our relationship has continued to grow and develop. Phenomenal person. Phenomenal man. Lots of love for coach Harbaugh." Kaepernick was at the game to throw in front of NFL scouts. He has been making his push to play in the NFL over the last month, and the fact Harbaugh hosted a workout session for him shows the type of relationship the two have.

"It shows who coach Harbaugh is," Kaepernick said. "He does this for me. He's someone that is gonna fight for you. His relationship with you goes beyond just football. He loves you as a person. My relationship I've maintained with him, his dad Jack, and his family. It's phenomenal to be able to reconnect in person after the pandemic and a few years apart." Kaepernick began protesting during the national anthem in 2016 as he was protesting police brutality and racial injustice. He has since been a free agent, but his decision to kneel during the national anthem has been a hot topic throughout the years.