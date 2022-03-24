Colin Kaepernick Sends Message to NFL Teams Amid Comeback Attempt

Colin Kaepernick has a message for all 32 NFL teams. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback spoke to reporters after a public workout on Wednesday and was asked what his message is for getting back into the league after being away for the last five years. Kaepernick then said he wants teams to bring him in for a workout.

“We just want the opportunity to walk in the door and show them what I can do,” Kaepernick stated. “I think my talent, my skill set will speak for itself.” Kaepernick is currently working out with NFL and college football players to show that he can still play in the league. On Wednesday, Kaepernick held a training session with Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Aaron Fuller in Seattle. Last week, Kaepernick was seen working out with Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett in Arizona.

Kaepernick on his message to NFL teams concerned on him being out of the league for 6 years –@komonews pic.twitter.com/ryllJOlVgB — Niko Tamurian (@NikoTamurian) March 23, 2022

TMZ Sports recently spoke to Kaepernick’s trainer and said “at least” five teams have reached out to the former quarterback. “A few teams have … asked how his arm looked,” Robinson said. “They have reached out and asked about him.” Kaepernick has reportedly reached out to the Seahawks and sent videos of his workout to Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll.

“Does that guy deserve a second shot? I think he does,” Carroll said. “Somewhere, I don’t know if it’s here. I don’t know where it is. I don’t even know if it’s in football, I don’t know.” Kaepernick has been out of the NFL since the end of the 2016 season. At the time, Kaepernick made headlines for kneeling during the national anthem. Kaepernick said he was kneeling to protest police brutality and racial injustice in the country. Once Kaepernick opted out of his contract, he has been a free agent for the last five seasons.

“I am still up at 5 a.m. training five, six days a week making sure I’m prepared to take a team to a Super Bowl again,” Kaepernick said in an interview with Ebony Magazine in October. “That’s not something I will ever let go of, regardless of the actions of 32 teams and their partners to deny me employment. The same way I was persistent in high school is the same way I’m gonna be persistent here.”