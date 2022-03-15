Colin Kaepernick Works out With All-Pro Wide Receiver, Shows off Major Arm Strength

Colin Kaepernick is showing that he’s ready to make a return to the NFL. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback released a video of him working out at a high school field in Arizona. In the video, Kaepernick is seen throwing passes to Seattle Seahawks All-Pro wide receiver Tyler Lockett.

In the video, Kaepernick shows off his arm strength, hitting his receivers on short, intermediate and deep passes. Kaepernick and Lockett got together after Kaepernick went to social media and asked any “professional route runners” to throw to during a workout. “For The past 5 years I’ve been working out and staying ready in case an opportunity to play presented itself,” Kaepernick wrote. “I’m really grateful to my trainer, who I’ve been throwing to all this time. But man, do I miss throwing to professional route runners.Who’s working?? I will pull up.” Lockett said he and his bother would run routes and the rest is history.

The last time Kaepernick played was in 2016. During that season, Kaepernick kneeled during the national anthem to protest police brutality and social injustice in the country. Once Kaepernick opted out of his contract when the 2016 season ended, he has remained a free agent. The interesting thing is Kaepernick came close to signing with the Seahawks in 2017, something that Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll talked about in 2020. Now that Russell Wilson has been traded, could the Seahawks be an option for Kaepernick?

“I regret that we weren’t the one way back when that just did it just to do it, even though I thought that it wasn’t the right fit necessarily for us at the time,” Carroll said about Kaepernick in 2020. “I held him in such a high regard, I didn’t see him as a backup quarterback and I didn’t want to put him in that situation with [Russell Wilson].” When asked about signing him now, Carroll said things have already been sorted. “We’re kind of set up right now, so football-wise, it doesn’t seem to fit us like I said. But there’s a lot of time here. We’ll see what happens.” Kaepernick was a member of the 49ers from 2011 to 2016. In his six seasons, Kaepernick won 38 games, completed 59.8 percent of his passes for 12,271 yards, 72 touchdowns and 30 interceptions.