'Happy Gilmore' to Stream on HBO Max in November

A beloved golf film is about to hit the streaming service, HBO Max. Happy Gilmore, the story of a hockey player with an incredible golf drive, will be available in November. Fans of Adam Sandler, Bob Barker and Carl Weathers can revisit the sports-driven comedy on Nov. 1.

Having Happy Gilmore hit the streaming service is exciting news for many fans of the golf film. Previously, the only ways to stream the golf-centric comedy were with a Cinemax subscription or a Hulu plan that included the premium cable channel. Happy Gilmore was also available for rental or purchase on a variety of platforms. The film was available to rent on the iTunes Store, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Vudu and the Google Play Store. The rental price currently sat at $3.99, but now HBO Max subscribers can simply tune in.

Originally released in 1996, Happy Gilmore features Sandler as a rejected hockey player trying to find success at golf in order to save his grandmother's house. Putting is not his strong suit, but he can use his slapshot power to launch the golf ball down the course with ease. Sandler's character partners with Chubbs Peterson (Weathers) to improve certain aspects of his game, as well as his behavior on the course.

Along with Sandler and Weathers, Happy Gilmore also stars Christopher McDonald (as antagonist Shooter McGavin), Julie Bowen, Frances Bay and Allen Covert. Former The Price Is Right host Bob Barker and Ben Stiller also guest star. Additionally, Happy Gilmore incorporates longtime sports announcer Verne Lundquist as the man calling the PGA Tour matches.

Along with Happy Gilmore, another Sandler film will surface on HBO Max early in November. Billy Madison, the film about a spoiled rich kid who has to retake every single grade in the span of 24 weeks, drops on Nov. 1. It joins other comedies in A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas, Austin Powers in Goldmember and Blast From the Past.

HBO Max boasts more than 10,000 hours of content with promises of more to come. This includes material from HBO; new original series; third-party licensed content; movies from Warner Bros., New Line and DC; and content from other WarnerMedia brands including CNN, TNT, TBS, truTV, Turner Classic Movies, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Rooster Teeth, and Looney Tunes. There is also a Friends reunion special that will air sometime in 2020, although the coronavirus delayed its filming indefinitely.

An HBO Max subscription costs $14.99 per month. Existing HBO subscribers and many AT&T customers will have the service added at no cost. This price is higher than many of the top streaming services considering that Disney+ costs just $7 a month, while Apple TV+ costs $5 a month. Netflix starts at $8.99 a month, but the premium service costs $15.99 per month.