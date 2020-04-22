'Happy Gilmore': How to Stream Adam Sandler's Classic Comedy Online

✖

Singer Ariana Grande entertained her fans on Instagram by recreating iconic scenes from the Adam Sandler comedy, The Waterboy. This led to several people wondering how they could rewatch some of his most popular movies while in quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic. One top choice is Happy Gilmore, which is not as readily available as some other films.

Currently, the only ways to stream the golf-centric comedy are with a Cinemax subscription or a Hulu plan that includes the premium cable channel. Happy Gilmore can also be rented or purchased on a variety of platforms. The film is available to rent on the iTunes Store, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Vudu and the Google Play Store. The rental price currently sits at $3.99.

Originally released in 1996, Happy Gilmore features Sandler as a rejected hockey player that tries to find success at golf in order to save his grandmother's house. Putting is not his strong suit, but he can use his slapshot power to launch the golf ball down the course with ease. Sandler partners with former Oakland Raiders linebacker Carl Weathers to improve certain aspects of his game.

Along with Sandler and Weathers, Happy Gilmore also stars Christopher McDonald as Shooter McGavin, Julie Bowen, Frances Bay and Allen Covert. Former The Price Is Right host Bob Barker and Ben Stiller also guest star. Additionally, Happy Gilmore incorporates longtime sports announcer Verne Lundquist as the man calling the PGA Tour matches.

While Happy Gilmore may not be readily available on Netflix or other streaming services for free, another Sandler film will soon be available. Uncut Gems, his gambling drama that also stars former Boston Celtics star Kevin Garnett will be heading to Netflix on May 25. The critical darling that didn't receive any Oscar nominations is far more serious in tone than Happy Gilmore, but critics have referred to this as one of Sandler's career-best performances.

"[Uncut Gems] It's a brilliantly exhausting movie that gaffer-tapes us to motormouth New York gem dealer and degenerate gambler Howard Ratner (Sandler) as he tells lie after lie and pulls scam after scam trying to get out from under some violent debt collectors. The thrill and despair of the addict are palpable," wrote Brad Newsome of the Sydney Morning Herald. Many other reviewers agreed with this sentiment and proclaimed that Sandler is downright impressive in dramas. One even wrote that the actor should stop making comedies in favor of more serious films.