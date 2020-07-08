Golfer Sean Fredrickson: What to Know

Sean Fredrickson tragically lost his life in a plane crash in Idaho on Sunday, along with his son and two stepchildren. The PGA golfer and the three kids were among eight people in total who reportedly lost their lives in the two-plane accident.

Fredrickson was well-respected in the world of golf, serving as the president of the Pacific Northwest PGA Section. He was the head professional at Oswego Lake Country Club in Oregon after spending the 14 years prior at Tualatin Country Club. His work in the field was honored after he was chosen as the 2019 PGA Professional of the Year. The chapter he led put out an emotional statement in the wake of his passing.

Sean Fredrickson is the head pro at Oswego Lake Country Club, but I’m told he’s impacted golfers across the PNW and beyond. This memorial sits at his club now, with photos of his family including his son, Hayden, who his wife tells me was on the plane yesterday. @fox12oregon https://t.co/hVxIqvk5fc pic.twitter.com/XCYJylcIVb — Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) July 6, 2020

“A rising star in the PGA, Sean led the Section through an unprecedented time,” the message began. They applauded how he led them in the year he held the highest title, especially over the past couple of months amid the coronavirus pandemic. “We are all better because of Sean’s leadership over the past twelve years,” the statement continued. Many members mentioned his mentorship, to which the group wrote that this was “a passion of Sean’s.” They said he had a “genuine desire” to help others in the community.

This was a statement echoed by his wife, April. She told Fox affiliate KPTV that her husband was loved by everyone due to his “infectious personality.” She noted that he always sought to “take care of everybody else” ahead of himself. In talking about his child, Hayden, April said he was “so incredibly good, and he was a happy kid.”

The impact of Fredrickson was clearly felt across the community and all of the lives he touched. A memorial was set up at both the Oswego Lake Country Club he led and as well as the empty stall where his plane should have docked at in the water.

The incident saw two planes come colliding together. Witnesses, according to KGW 8, said they heard a loud cracking noise above the sky. Divers discovered the planes approximately 125 feet below the water. Not all of the bodies have been found as of this writing, but the sheriff’s department believes that there were no survivors.