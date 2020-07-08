Sean Fredrickson Memorial Forms at His Country Club Following His and His Children's Tragic Deaths

Tragic news came out on Tuesday that a Sunday plane crash in Idaho saw eight people lose their lives, including PGA golfer Sean Fredrickson, his son and two stepchildren. His wife, April, confirmed the news in an interview with Fox affiliate, KPTV.

Fredrickson clearly left a lasting impact on many people who knew him as a memorial at his workplace was set up shortly after news of his passing began to go public. Fredrickson ran the Oswego Lake Country Club in Oregon. A collection of flowers and photos were assembled at the property to honor his legacy. The country club provided a statement on his death, calling it “devastating” after hearing of the news. “His positive spirit and joy for the game of golf was contagious,” the statement explained. They said above all else, he was a “tremendous husband, father and friend.”

Sean Fredrickson is the head pro at Oswego Lake Country Club, but I’m told he’s impacted golfers across the PNW and beyond. This memorial sits at his club now, with photos of his family including his son, Hayden, who his wife tells me was on the plane yesterday. @fox12oregon https://t.co/hVxIqvk5fc pic.twitter.com/XCYJylcIVb — Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) July 6, 2020

Fredrickson, who was awarded the PGA Professional of the Year honor in 2019, was on a plane operated by Brooks Seaplane out of Couer d’Alene, Idaho. The charter frequently operates over the lake. On it were five passengers and a pilot. The wreck was discovered approximately 125 feet underwater as the sheriff’s department anticipates that there were no survivors.

Speaking with KPTV, Fredrickson’s wife said everyone was very excited to be on the trip and that they all died doing what they loved because they loved “being together.” She spoke very highly of her husband, saying that she didn’t know anyone who didn’t like him, “He just had an infectious personality. Always wanted to take care of everybody else.”

Speaking on her children who were with Fredrickson, April said her daughet was 15-years-old and that she "loved life." Her son, Quinn, was 11-years-old and was her "best friend." Also lost in the tragedy was Fredrickson's son Hayden, who April said had just received his license, had a girlfriend and all around his life was "incredibly good."

A horrible loss for the Lake Oswego community. Sean Fredrickson’s wife, April, tells me her husband & their 3 children boarded a float plane at Lake Coeur d’Alene yesterday. Their plane & another collided over lake, then sank. 8 people believed to be dead, per @KootenaiSheriff pic.twitter.com/DyA7jkQHHZ — Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) July 6, 2020

The crash scene will remain under investigation by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board.