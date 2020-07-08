Golfer Sean Fredrickson and His 3 Children Die in Idaho Plane Crash

Pro golfer Sean Fredrickson, his son and his two stepchildren died on Sunday in a plane crash in Idaho. Two planes collided over Coeur d'Alene Lake as approximately eight people lost their lives in the accident.

Fredrickson's wife, April, confirmed the news of the tragedy to Fox affiliate, KPTV. She shared that everyone was very excited ahead of the trip and that at the end of the day, "they died doing what they loved" which she said was simply being together. "I don't know a person that did not like my husband," she added, noting his "infectious personality" and how he always strived to take care of others. The daughter she lost in the crash, Sofia, was 15-years-old and was someone who "loved life." Her son, Quinn, also was on the plane. He was 11-years-old, "He was just always in tune with what I needed." Her stepson, Hayden, just received his license, "His life was so incredibly good, and he was a happy kid."

We are deeply saddened by the passing of PGA Member Sean Fredrickson. https://t.co/sXYmeBA3NR — PGA News Feed (@PGANewsFeed) July 6, 2020

The PGA put out a statement after learning of his passing, calling him an "incredible father" among other things. The association urged everyone to hold his family in their hearts and in remembering him, to "reflect on the enthusiasm, the integrity, the passion and the love" that he exhibited every day, "We will miss you, our friend." Fredrickson served as the head of the Oswego Lake Country Club for one year after 14 years at Tualatin Country Club.

April's ex-husband and the father of her children, Brian Olsen, called his daughter a "golden spirit" who pushed him to be the best parent possible. He applauded the way his two children looked at one another and how Quinn looked up to his sister. Olsen finished his statement saying that his kids always "remind me of all the experiences to cherish in our world this day and every day."

The incident occurred at 2:20 in the afternoon according to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office. The planes were discovered about 127 feet under the water where they recovered two victims' bodies. The other bodies were later found or identified by location as announced by Sherrif Lt. Ryan Higgins at a press conference. The one plane was carrying a pilot and five passengers. The FAA and the National Transportation Safetty Board will be investigating the scene.