Golfer Sean Fredrickson and His Children's Deaths Shock the Public
The world is reacting in shock to the death of pro golfer Sean Fredrickson, who was killed on a plane crash in Idaho on Sunday, along with his son and two stepchildren. Two planes collided over Coeur d'Alene Lake as approximately eight people lost their lives in the accident.
The news was confirmed by Fredrickson's wife, April, to Fox affiliate, KPTV on Monday. Along with confirming the news, she added that everyone was very excited about the trip ahead of time, and in the end "they died doing what they loved" which she said was simply being together. "I don't know a person that did not like my husband," she added, speaking about his "infectious personality" and how he always worked hard to take care of others. Her daughter, Sofia, was 15-years-old and was someone who "loved life." Her 11-year-old son, Quinn, was also aboard. "He was just always in tune with what I needed." Her stepson, Hayden, had just received his license, "His life was so incredibly good, and he was a happy kid."
The PGA put out a statement after learning of his passing, calling him an "incredible father" among other things. The association urged everyone to "reflect on the enthusiasm, the integrity, the passion and the love" that he exhibited every day. Several people took to Twitter to do just that.
A horrible loss for the Lake Oswego community. Sean Fredrickson’s wife, April, tells me her husband & their 3 children boarded a float plane at Lake Coeur d’Alene yesterday. Their plane & another collided over lake, then sank. 8 people believed to be dead, per @KootenaiSheriff pic.twitter.com/DyA7jkQHHZ— Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) July 6, 2020
We are deeply saddened by the passing of PGA Member Sean Fredrickson. https://t.co/sXYmeBA3NR— PGA News Feed (@PGANewsFeed) July 6, 2020
Thoughts and prayers go out to April Fredrickson and all our friends in the Pacific Northwest PGA Section on the tragic passing of their President Sean Fredrickson along with he and April’s 3 children in a plane… https://t.co/M0t0JsIF9Y— Jay Larscheid (@JayLarscheid) July 6, 2020
I just heard the news! Very sad, Sean Fredrickson was my boss at Tualatin Country Club and was the best boss any golf Professional could work for in the industry. I’m still in a state of shock of this great loss. 😢— Bobby Fernandez (@bobbyfern831) July 6, 2020
OMG RIP Sean Fredrickson and his 3 kids. This is insane. 🥺🥺— inari briana . 稲荷 (@inaribriana) July 7, 2020
Golf Pro & Pacific Northwest PGA President Sean Fredrickson (48) his son Hayden (16) stepchildren Sofia (15) Quinn Olsen (11) die in tragic crash, two plane collision, over Lake Coeur dAlene Idaho. RIP to all the victims prayers for his wife April Fredrickson & devasted families— The Real T (@TheOfficialTami) July 7, 2020
We want to send our condolences and prayers to the family of PGA Member Sean Fredrickson and our family at the Pacific Northwest Section. ❤️ https://t.co/rAbnjvtHWr— Nebraska Section PGA (@NebraskaPGA) July 7, 2020
Oh my gosh. How tragic. May they Rest In Peace— NickleStilletto (@NickleStilletto) July 7, 2020
OH NO ! ! How horrible!!!! Prayers to their family and friends. Heartbreaking news for ANY family.— Avery Gale® - Author (@avery_gale) July 7, 2020
🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿. Omg so heartbreaking. This year just keeps getting worse and worse.— Kristina Williamson (@KristinluvzBkly) July 7, 2020