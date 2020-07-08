Golfer Sean Fredrickson and His Children's Deaths Shock the Public

The world is reacting in shock to the death of pro golfer Sean Fredrickson, who was killed on a plane crash in Idaho on Sunday, along with his son and two stepchildren. Two planes collided over Coeur d'Alene Lake as approximately eight people lost their lives in the accident.

The news was confirmed by Fredrickson's wife, April, to Fox affiliate, KPTV on Monday. Along with confirming the news, she added that everyone was very excited about the trip ahead of time, and in the end "they died doing what they loved" which she said was simply being together. "I don't know a person that did not like my husband," she added, speaking about his "infectious personality" and how he always worked hard to take care of others. Her daughter, Sofia, was 15-years-old and was someone who "loved life." Her 11-year-old son, Quinn, was also aboard. "He was just always in tune with what I needed." Her stepson, Hayden, had just received his license, "His life was so incredibly good, and he was a happy kid."

The PGA put out a statement after learning of his passing, calling him an "incredible father" among other things. The association urged everyone to "reflect on the enthusiasm, the integrity, the passion and the love" that he exhibited every day. Several people took to Twitter to do just that.