Goldberg Rumored to Win Royal Rumble, and WWE Fans Are Not Happy
With the calendar turning to 2021, WWE fans are shifting their focus to the next big pay-per-view event. The 2021 WWE Royal Rumble will take place at Tropicana Field on Jan. 31 and will feature several high-profile events. One of the rumored outcomes is Bill Goldberg taking part in Royal Rumble and securing the victory to set up a battle with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 37. The two men were supposed to face off in a previous match, but Reigns backed out due to health reasons. Now there are rumors that the two men will finally face off after Goldberg wins on Jan. 31.
When the news surfaced that Goldberg could secure a win at Royal Rumble, the wrestling fans responded with several comments. They proclaimed that they do not want to see this matchup and that pitting these two wrestling stars together is just "terrible." Others said that they will "never watch" WWE again if Goldberg actually wins. The comments continued as wrestling fans reacted to the rumors.
Vince's face after the fans try to sue him 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/jmf1DqbGtA— Mohammad AL-Tamimi #Dymax (@TheFuture_OfAll) January 2, 2021
Is rather rewatch Goldberg vs Regal again than see Goldberg wrestle again. EVER!— Stephen Thurtell (@ThurtellStephen) January 1, 2021
If useless Goldberg has to be involved at Mania, the only acceptable match for him is against The Fiend. Make up for last year's disastrous booking, and there is an existing angle of sorts there with the Fiend seeking vengeance.— Michael Louison (@mike_louison) January 1, 2021
Just cancel WWE through Mania, NOBODY wants to see Goldberg win the Royal Rumble or at Wrestlemania 🙄— Jordy P (@xcv_paul) January 1, 2021
If that happens then 2021 is cancelled and we're skipping to 2022— Nick "The Gamer" Williams (@TheNickster27) January 1, 2021
I literally laughed when I saw this lol such a bummer but also totally makes sense from a Vince perspective— John (@wrestlejohnjohn) January 1, 2021
I don’t mind Goldberg but it’s best he stays away from any championship— Austin 👍 (@Austy_Frostyx) January 1, 2021
Nobody want to see Bill Goldberg return at the royal rumble— Will Smith-Mathias 🤘🏾🎸🇬🇧/🇺🇸 (@WillSmithMathi2) January 3, 2021
Here's one I hope doesn't happen: Goldberg wins the royal rumble— Jan Legend 🇺🇸❤️🇨🇦 (@janthesequel) January 3, 2021
If he does am done watching raw until wrestle mania is over— Jose Barrientos (@bulletclubfever) January 1, 2021
I never want to see @Goldberg back on WWE TV. There's no need.— Mark Menji (@MarkMenji) January 1, 2021
Wrestling twitter when Goldberg and Eva Marie win the Royal Rumble this year: pic.twitter.com/YiNiXpSNf5— Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPod) January 2, 2021
He should but he won’t. In fact he’ll probably get tossed in the most bullshit way possible pic.twitter.com/vxR61JJhhr— Tim Blair (@fat_twinkle21) January 4, 2021
I’m saying this right now, if Goldberg joins the royal rumble and wins I’ll never watch wwe again.— Cody Sorlien (@SorlienCody) December 28, 2020