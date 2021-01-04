Goldberg Rumored to Win Royal Rumble, and WWE Fans Are Not Happy

With the calendar turning to 2021, WWE fans are shifting their focus to the next big pay-per-view event. The 2021 WWE Royal Rumble will take place at Tropicana Field on Jan. 31 and will feature several high-profile events. One of the rumored outcomes is Bill Goldberg taking part in Royal Rumble and securing the victory to set up a battle with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 37. The two men were supposed to face off in a previous match, but Reigns backed out due to health reasons. Now there are rumors that the two men will finally face off after Goldberg wins on Jan. 31.

When the news surfaced that Goldberg could secure a win at Royal Rumble, the wrestling fans responded with several comments. They proclaimed that they do not want to see this matchup and that pitting these two wrestling stars together is just "terrible." Others said that they will "never watch" WWE again if Goldberg actually wins. The comments continued as wrestling fans reacted to the rumors.