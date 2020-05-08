Roman Reigns Reveals Why He Has Stayed Away From WWE

✖

WWE continues to put on shows during the coronavirus pandemic. However, one of its top stars has been off TV for over a month as Roman Reigns is currently at home with his family. Fans are wondering what is going on with the former WWE Champion, but they don't need to worry because TMZ was able to catch up with Reigns, who said he's ready to get back to action. However, Reigns is currently taking care of his newborn twin sons who are 2 months old.

"We just had two newborn twins, twin boys," Reigns said to TMZ. "They're 8 weeks old so I had to make a decision for them. A lot of people ... they think that it was based off of my heath and the history of my fight against leukemia. Talking to my doctors and stuff, I actually am fine and my immune system is good. The drugs that I take to fight the leukemia, they don't attack your immune system."

It was reported Reigns pulled out of WrestleMania 36 because he didn't want to contract coronavirus while dealing with leukemia. He was scheduled to face Bill Goldberg for the WWE Universal Championship. Braun Strowman took his place and defeated Goldberg for the title. "I wanna be out there, I wanna get back to work, I wanna get back to normal but I just feel like I have an obligation not only to my family and myself but to my community," Reigns added. "Also, to set the example because at the end of the day, we can do a lot of different things and say a lot of different things but its through our actions that really speaks volume. That's what I'm trying to do."

A few days before WrestleMania, Reigns went to Instagram to let everyone know that what's being reported about him isn't true. At the time, he didn't reveal that his family got a little bigger with the twin boys. "You don't know the whole story, all you know is what you think," he said in the Instagram video. You don't know what else is going on in my life. You don't know if I have newborns, you don't know if I have family in my household, older family."