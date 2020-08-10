Goldberg Goes After Roman Reigns for Past Insult

✖

WWE Superstars Goldberg and Roman Reigns have been going after each other since January when Reigns mocked Goldberg on Twitter for headbutting doors while warming up during a match. And when explaining why he uses a pad in his entrance to protect his hand, Reigns wrote, "So I don't break my hand on steel grate. I gotta perform like 48 weeks a year man. So that would be stupid. It would be like, head butting a door before my match level of stupid," as mentioned by ComicBook.com.

In an interview with American Monster Productions, Goldberg took a shot at Reigns' old tweet while explaining why he hits his head before matches. "Roman, you're a joke, first of all," Goldberg said. "Second of all, when he ragged on me about headbutting the doors and stuff, you know, I never really explained my whole thought process on that. For you guys to get the character that you got, I had to do certain things." Goldberg then went on to say he would "headbutt the door" and he knew it was a "stupid move." However, Goldberg then stated he headbutting was to make it look "as violent as humanly possible, and as real as humanly possible, and all the negative is you lose a little blood and hey, man, you get another concussion and cut a week off your life."

Goldberg and Reigns were set to battle at WrestleMania 36 for the Universal Championship, but Reigns backed out of the match to be with his family and has been off WWE TV since. In an Instagram video, Reigns said: "You don't know the whole story, all you know is what you think. You don't know what else is going on in my life. You don't know if I have newborns, you don't know if I have family in my household, older family." Goldberg talked about Reigns backing out of the match in an interview with Carcast after WrestleMania and didn't understand why WWE had Reigns compete during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I don't know why it was even considered in the beginning besides he’d invested the time and WWE invested the money in the angle, the match," Goldberg said. So literally until the 23rd hour, it was still a possibility that he and I were going to wrestle. Plans changed at the very last minute. I did my match with [Braun Strowman] and it was possible that I could do a match with Roman again before the fifth [of April], that obviously fell through."