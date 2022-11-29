Gisele Bündchen just commented on Tom Brady's latest Instagram post. Last week, the Tampa Buccaneers quarterback posted a photo of his eldest son Jack throwing a football during the team's practice. In the caption, Brady wrote, "My Inspiration," and in the comments section, Bündchen posted a heart emoji showing support for Brady's post and 15-year-old Jack.

This comes a month after Bündchen and Brady announced their divorce after 13 years of marriage. The former couple shares two children, but Brady shares Jack with ex-Bridget Moynahan. Bündchen's comment also comes shortly after she was spotted having dinner in Costa Rica with martial arts instructor Joaquim Valente. According to Entertainment Tonight, the outing was not romantic.

"Gisele and Joaquim are not dating," a source told ET. "Joaquim and his brother, Jordan, are Gisele and her son's martial arts teachers. Jordan and Joaquim were both there with Gisele in Costa Rica." Bündchen and Brady may not be dating anybody right now, but the focus for both of them is their children. Brady enjoys watching Jack play football, especially now that he's in high school.

"I could never imagine he'd be in high school," Brady said on the Let's Go! podcast. "I never imagined him playing football. So, getting out there and watching him play has been so much fun for me." Brady added he's not concerned about how well Jack does on the field. "I don't give a s— how well he does," Brady stated. "I just love watching him and seeing him enjoy it with his friends and the camaraderie at a young age. He has meals on Friday nights with his teammates, and it brings out the best parts of us."

Bündchen is looking forward to a new chapter in her life. "My priority has always been and will continue to be our children who I love with all my heart," she said in a statement. "We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve. The decision to end a marriage is never easy, but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always."