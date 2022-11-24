Tom Brady's Son Jack Turns Into Football Star at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Practice

It looks like Tom Brady's son is following in his father's footsteps. On Wednesday, Brady shared a photo of his son Jack throwing passes at Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice. And in the caption, Brady wrote "My Inspiration when talking about Jack. Last month, Brady appeared on the Let's Go! podcast and talked about Jack playing high school football.

"I could never imagine he'd be in high school," the Super Bowl champion quarterback said, per Yahoo! "I never imagined him playing football. So, getting out there and watching him play has been so much fun for me." Brady also talked about how much he enjoys watching Jack play. "I don't give a s— well he does," Brady stated. "I just love watching him and seeing him enjoy it with his friends and the camaraderie at a young age. He has meals on Friday nights with his teammates, and it brings out the best parts of us."

Brady continued: "He's a grinder, and he's a very good athlete—great hand-eye coordination. He actually moves better than I did at his age. Like I said though, the point of sports to me, certainly in high school age, is to just enjoy it and do it with your friends and it'll get more serious as you get older." Jack is no stranger to the Buccaneers' practice field. Last year, Jack signed on to be the team's ball boy, and Brady said his son "takes his summer job and every rep very seriously."

As Jack begins his football career, Brady's journey in the NFL is coming to an end despite having no plans to retire. This season, Brady has put up strong numbers, but the Buccaneers are only 5-5 on the season. That's good enough for them to be in first place in the NFC South, but Brady knows the team has to play its best football now as the season winds down.

"I think this time of the year, some teams get worse and stop believing and lose hope, and other teams do the opposite," Brady said, per the Buccaneers' official website. "And I think that's where you really see – whether it's a championship boxing match, whether it's football season, whether it's the middle of the third quarter of a game – that's when you begin to separate yourself. You can't really separate yourself four games in, but when you get to 12 games in you can start to do that. We've got to play well."