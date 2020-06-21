Geico 500: NASCAR Postpones Talladega Race Until Monday Due to Rain, Lightning

✖

NASCAR fans tuned into FOX on Sunday afternoon with the intention of watching the Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. However, the race did not take place due to rain and lightning. NASCAR initially delayed the event before ultimately deciding to postpone it until Monday afternoon.

NASCAR announced the change on Twitter and revealed the time of the new race. The Geico 500 will take place at 3 p.m. ET on Monday while FOX provides the coverage once again. Fans expressed concern about the weather once again, but FOX Sports reporter Bob Pockrass provided a positive outlook. He said that the National Weather Service is calling for temperatures in the high 80s and a 60-percent chance of rain.

NEWS: Today's race has been postponed due to inclement weather at @TalladegaSuperS. The #GEICO500 will move to Monday, June 22 at 3 PM ET/12 PM PT on FOX. pic.twitter.com/0EImRDvGNz — NASCAR (@NASCAR) June 21, 2020

With the rain moving to a different day, there are questions about how the NASCAR teams will handle the coronavirus concerns. Pockrass reports that the drivers will fly home from Alabama Sunday and will return once again in time for Monday's race. The late start provides enough time for them to make the trip and prevents any unnecessary stays in local hotels.

The Geico 500 is the first race since the coronavirus postponement to allow several fans to attend. An estimated 5,000 showed up to watch Sunday's race at Talladega Superspeedway but missed out on the action due to the inclement weather. Their tickets are still good for Monday's event, provided they do not have to head to work instead of the track.

NASCAR has dealt with several weather delays during the altered 2020 season. The opening Daytona 500 started on a Sunday but ended on a Monday due to heavy rain in Florida. Similarly, the Coca-Cola 600 in May started 90 minutes late and didn't end until well after midnight. The Toyota 500 also started late due to weather while June 15's Dixie Vodka 400 stopped after only five laps due to the lightning around Miami.

These delays have sparked criticism from fans on social media and viewers at home. They no longer support the 3 p.m. ET start time and have called for NASCAR to make a major change. These fans want to see the races begin much earlier in the day, preferably around 1 p.m. ET in order to avoid the late-afternoon rainfall.