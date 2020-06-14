Dixie Vodka 400: NASCAR Fans Express Frustration After Continued Lightning Delays
Sunday afternoon, NASCAR drivers got behind the wheels of their stock cars for the Dixie Vodka 400. However, they did not make it very far. The race started late due to a weather delay and it stopped after only a few trips around the speedway. The drivers completed five laps before a lightning strike halted the action. They returned to their cars after considerable time in their RVs, only to remove their gear once again due to another lightning strike.
Once lightning struck again and brought the action to a halt, racing fans voiced their frustrations on Twitter. They proclaimed that they are tired of the constant stoppages and that NASCAR needs to stop holding races in Florida, especially in the early summer. Others, however, wanted to make a conversation about politics. They said that the lightning strikes are just "karma" for NASCAR banning the confederate flag from future events.
Whether or not the racing fans were discussing politics, they did agree on one point. These fans just wanted to watch racing and were over the constant weather delays. They hoped that the lightning would go away and let the drivers get back to work.
Go woke, go broke....— Bronze Age Canine (@bronzeagecanine) June 14, 2020
3:30 starts in the summer are pure stupid!!— Abrum (@andynbreck) June 14, 2020
I mean it's Florida in the Summer. Doesn't take a rocket scientist to realize this was doomed from the start.....dumbasses— Justin Kemmerlin (@KemmerlinJustin) June 14, 2020
More like every year!!! Mother Nature hates NASCAR!!! 😂— Apryl Kathlyne (@SwtHarvickFan4) June 14, 2020
Never seen a dry two hour rain delay— GoldtopP90 (@outfield1988) June 14, 2020
"insert collective groan here" #dixievodka400— Adam Moreira (@aemoreira81) June 14, 2020
Just call it already. June race in Florida 👍🏻— JDP4848 (@james_prazuch) June 14, 2020
Didn't know, not watching due to woke culture creeping into your sport.— 15Stairs (@15Stairs) June 14, 2020
Gotta make this race happen for @A_kamara6— Kyle Broughton (@KyleBroughton4) June 14, 2020
There is just one lighning that belongs near a racing track#GermanHomeofNASCAR pic.twitter.com/SLrUN7eJRp— Verenami (@Verenami1) June 14, 2020
Just race on the west coast during this time of year. Or start the races earlier.— Blake (@padre_block) June 14, 2020
Just cancel the race altogether Florida weather sucks— H_GamerBoy815YT (@H_GamerBoy815) June 14, 2020
Looking like a midnight start for this race— sean murphy (@Murphy5515) June 14, 2020