Dixie Vodka 400: NASCAR Fans Express Frustration After Continued Lightning Delays

Sunday afternoon, NASCAR drivers got behind the wheels of their stock cars for the Dixie Vodka 400. However, they did not make it very far. The race started late due to a weather delay and it stopped after only a few trips around the speedway. The drivers completed five laps before a lightning strike halted the action. They returned to their cars after considerable time in their RVs, only to remove their gear once again due to another lightning strike.

Once lightning struck again and brought the action to a halt, racing fans voiced their frustrations on Twitter. They proclaimed that they are tired of the constant stoppages and that NASCAR needs to stop holding races in Florida, especially in the early summer. Others, however, wanted to make a conversation about politics. They said that the lightning strikes are just "karma" for NASCAR banning the confederate flag from future events.

Whether or not the racing fans were discussing politics, they did agree on one point. These fans just wanted to watch racing and were over the constant weather delays. They hoped that the lightning would go away and let the drivers get back to work.