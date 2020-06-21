Geico 500: NASCAR Fans Are Venting Frustration, Debating ‘Talladega Nights’ After Race Possibly Delayed Until Night

Sunday afternoon, fans changed the channel to FOX in order to watch the Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. However, the race did not begin at 3 p.m. ET as expected. A massive bolt of lightning struck nearby as heavy showers began. The race immediately went into a weather delay while fans headed to Twitter to complain.

Following long delays, social media users took part in a variety of conversations. Some discussed the multiple rain delays that have disrupted previous Cup Series events. Others wondered if it would be possible to hold the Geico 500 at night. They have long awaited the return of racing to Talladega Superspeedway and didn't want to miss out on watching a race at NASCAR's longest track. A third group, however, wanted to talk about how Talladega Nights is a great movie. Some even watched the Will Ferrell comedy while waiting for the Geico 500 to start.