Geico 500: NASCAR Fans Are Venting Frustration, Debating ‘Talladega Nights’ After Race Possibly Delayed Until Night
Sunday afternoon, fans changed the channel to FOX in order to watch the Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. However, the race did not begin at 3 p.m. ET as expected. A massive bolt of lightning struck nearby as heavy showers began. The race immediately went into a weather delay while fans headed to Twitter to complain.
Following long delays, social media users took part in a variety of conversations. Some discussed the multiple rain delays that have disrupted previous Cup Series events. Others wondered if it would be possible to hold the Geico 500 at night. They have long awaited the return of racing to Talladega Superspeedway and didn't want to miss out on watching a race at NASCAR's longest track. A third group, however, wanted to talk about how Talladega Nights is a great movie. Some even watched the Will Ferrell comedy while waiting for the Geico 500 to start.
No rain here, but rain delay at #Talladega #NASCAR 🥺— ✈️SHAWN🇺🇸 (@shawnurban3) June 21, 2020
prevnext
good grief, i thought MLB had wx delay issues @NASCAR— Snupe Daniel. (@snupedaniel) June 21, 2020
So like... @TalladegaSuperS
Can we have some Talladega Nights?#NASCAR | #NR2003 pic.twitter.com/u6sX0owqKY— ///lefty (@NoahSweet7) June 21, 2020
prevnext
What do you mean this track doesn’t have lights? Talladega nights was a lie. #nascar #dfs— Alex Matos (@Mr_Mat0s) June 21, 2020
Talladega need to put in lights then we have Talladega Nights#NASCAR— Henry (@fiery_w0lf) June 21, 2020
prevnext
When there’s literally a movie called Talladega Nights but they can’t race Talladega at night because there’s no lights— James Cuellar (@jam_ezcellular) June 21, 2020
waiting for NASCAR racing at @TalladegaSuperS wishing this lighting delay to be over so they can get the track dry and so they can go racing at #TalladegaSuperspeedway #DEGA— Charles Rassel (@rassel_charles) June 21, 2020
prevnext
Hoping they show the whole @NASCAR #GEICO500 after this rain delay. 1st Sunday with live sports on 4 networks and 2 are delayed. #2020 keeps it coming.— Lindsay Hausner (@handicapp3r) June 21, 2020
You know we watched Talladega Nights to get ready for the race today, but there are no lights at Talladega to race at night still...— Michael England (@ParagonGK) June 21, 2020
prevnext
There's a reason they called the comedy Talladega Nights cause Talladega has NO Lights— Zachary Thomas Gibbons (@ZacharyGibbons1) June 21, 2020
That reminds me Talladega nights can’t really happen because there aren’t any lights in the outfield 🤣 but let’s go!!— Fretty Jay (@frettyjay) June 21, 2020
prevnext
Worst thing about the NASCAR weather delay is that the PGA tour event is also in a weather delay. No sports today maybe. #NASCAR #PGA— Julian Spivey (@julianspivey44) June 21, 2020
Damn weather, @PGATOUR & @NASCAR having weather delays..— Tanner Krause 🇺🇸 (@Tanner_Krause) June 21, 2020
prev
NASCAR rain delay, must be a day that ends in Y— NASCAR DFS Awesemo (@AwesemoNASCAR) June 21, 2020