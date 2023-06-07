Former WWE Universal Champion Says He Has Partial Paralysis

A former WWE Universal Champion is dealing with partial paralysis. While speaking with Sean Ross Sapp of Figthful, Braun Strowman talked about his time away from WWE after being released by the company in 2021. He returned in September of last year and talked about his issue with his feet and legs.

"You just never know. My feet are really weird," Strowman said in the interview that took place before WrestleMania 39 in April. "So my right arch is collapsed on my right foot, and my left leg is 15% paralyzed. So I switched to these new shoes. It's a U.K. brand called [Vivobarefoot] that is actually helping me strengthen my feet. I feel bad cheating on my Crocs, but I still got my Crocs. I wear those around the house. These are more business casual. They tell me I'm supposed to dress up. This is as good as I can get."

Braun Strowman Says His Leg Is ‘15% Paralyzed’ https://t.co/spldRSpkLS — Ringside News (@ringsidenews_) June 7, 2023

Strowman, 39, made the admission before he was taken off of WWE television due to a neck injury. He had fusion surgery on his neck, and according to PWInsider, Strowman was released from the hospital on Monday. It's not likely Strowman will be back in action soon as WWE move him to their internal injury list with any creative pitches for him tabled, per Wrestling Inc.

This is a big blow for Strowman who told Sapp that he's happy to be back with WWE. "I hated being gone. I love this. I've said it time and time again, I truly believe I was put on this earth to do this and for this company," he said. "So it was good to be home. I'm walking into WrestleMania now, things were uncertain about what was going to happen at WrestleMania, but now we figured out a way, we got shoehorned in last minute. It's so awesome because I've had my WrestleMania moments, and now I get the opportunity to go out there and share them with some guys that haven't had their WrestleMania moments. Guys that have been in the business for many, many years, busting their ass, day in and day out on the indies, in the Performance Center, and now on the main roster. Now I have the opportunity to go out there and share this special moment. [I know from my first WrestleMania how special it is]."

Strowman won the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36 in 2020. And during his time in WWE, Strowman, won the Intercontinental Championship, the Raw Tag Team Championship twice, the André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal and WWE Greatest Royal Rumble.