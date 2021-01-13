Former Texans WR Andre Johnson Rips Team, Says Deshaun Watson Should Stand His Ground

Deshaun Watson is not happy with the Houston Texans, and one former NFL player is 100% behind him. Andre Johnson, who played for the Texans from 2003-2014, recently went to Twitter to send a message to Watson. He also blasted his former team for not taking care of its players.

“If I’m [Watson], I will stand my ground,” Johnson wrote. “The Texans organization is known for wasting players’ careers. Since Jack Easterby has walked into the building, nothing good has happened in/for the organization and for some reason, someone can’t seem to see what’s going on. Pathetic!!!”

Jack Easterby is the Texans’ executive vice president of football operations and was hired by the team in 2019. He is currently responsible for the personnel department and played a role in the team hiring Nick Caserio as the next general manager. That move didn’t sit well with Watson as he was told by the Texans he would have input on who will be the next general manager and head coach.

“Jack and I have had a really special relationship,” Caserio said in his introductory press conference. “It goes back a number of years. … I have a tremendous amount of respect and admiration for. Any personnel decisions that will be made we’ll make as a group, but ultimately that’s a responsibility that Cal [McNair] has instilled in me, is to handle the personnel side of the football operations. So that’s the expectation moving forward.”

The Texans fired Bill O’Brien as their head coach after the team started the 2020 season 0-4. And while the team had a rough season (4-12 final record), Watson was played at an elite level, throwing for 4,823 yards, 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

But Watson’s frustrations with the team didn’t start suddenly. According to Sarah Bishop of ESPN, Watson was not happy when the team traded star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals for running back David Johnson. The Texans didn’t inform Watson they were making the trade. With Watson being frustrated with the team, NFL fans on social media want him to be traded. It was recently reported that Watson, who has a no-trade clause in his contract, would be open to being traded to the Miami Dolphins. However, the Texans will likely do everything they can to get things right with their star quarterback.