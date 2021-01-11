Deshaun Watson Reportedly Eyeing Trade to Dolphins

✖

Deshaun Watson is reportedly unhappy with the Houston Texans after the team hired Nick Caserio as their general manager. And now the Pro Bowl quarterback is seeing if he could play for another team despite re-signing with the Texans last year. According to ESPN's Chris Mortenson, it's possible the Miami Dolphins could make a move and trade their quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa to the Texans and in return would get Watson.

"Reports that Deshaun Watson is unhappy with the Texans are accurate," Mortensen said on ESPN's Postseason NFL Countdown, as 247Sports reported. "After the team hired Nick Caserio as GM, it did not interview Chiefs (offensive coordinator) Eric Bieniemy as a head coach candidate, sources have confirmed. Watson has a new $156 million (contract), but ... the franchise's insensitivity on social injustice causes have been reinforced, and a source close to the quarterback says he very well could push for a trade."

Adam Schefter was on the show with Mortensen and talked about another option for Watson. "The other option at Watson's disposal in the opinion of people around the league would be this — withholding his services from the Houston Texans," Schefter said. "That's how angry he's said to be. And again, it's only January. It's just getting started. Perhaps they can calm him down and talk to him. But that is also an option that the Texans would not want to see, where Deshaun Watson would wind up withholding his services, threatening to retire or at least not go to Houston. But this is an issue that's not going away."

Watson had a Pro Bowl-caliber season in 2020, but the Texans had a season to forget. The team finished 4-12 after starting the season 0-4. Their head coach and general manager, Bill O'Brien, was fired after the 0-4 start, and the team now is currently searching for a new head coach.

"I think the most important thing for us is just to speak specifically to Deshaun," Caserio said in his introductory press conference. "I'd say from afar the respect and administration that I have for him as a player and what he's done for this organization is significant. He's our quarterback." Watson was drafted by the Texans No. 12 overall in 2017. He was been named to the Pro Bowl the last three seasons and finished the 2020 season the league leader in passing yards.