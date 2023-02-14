Former NFL Star Adrian Peterson Rips Damar Hamlin for 'Disrespectful' Super Bowl Jacket

Adrian Peterson had a big problem with Damar Hamlin's Super Bowl attire. On Sunday, Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills safety who collapsed and suffered cardiac arrest during a game in January, was honored on the field during Super Bowl LVII. He was sporting a jacket that featured an abstract depiction of Jesus's face with the word "Eternal" and a similarly designed crucifix on the back. Peterson went to Instagram to go after Hamlin for the jacket.

"You should be thanking God son!" Peterson wrote in the since-altered caption, per Sports Illustrated. "This is Blasphemy!! We all fall short but c'mon man! I find this disrespectful. The jacket was created by artist Takashi Murakami with a reported $3,150 price tag. Not everyone agreed with Peterson, and the most notable person to go against him is former NFL running back Fred Taylor.

"You should DM him bro…I'm sure he's listen to your opinion," Taylor wrote. "Posting it doesn't help anyone. He's young, young ppl don't always think before they wear things just like people who wear skulls and other things that doesn't align with Christian beliefs. Try to reach him."

Peterson revised the post and said he spoke to Hamlin about the jacket. "I want to be clear, I'm the last person to judge anyone, and that was never my intention," Peterson said. "However, I do feel as if the jacket was disrespectful and it was something that I needed to share. I do realize everyone makes mistakes and falls short at times, so again, my intention was never to judge, just to share my opinion."

Peterson continued: " Damar, I have respect and love for you and I wish you nothing but the best, but I just can't rock with that jacket. I feel like there are a lot people, young and old, looking up to you and with power and influence comes great responsibility. I apologize for offending you, I just felt offended in that moment as a man who loves and respects our Lord and Savior, Yeshua. After speaking with Damar, I have an understanding that it didn't come from a place of ill intent!"

Peterson played running back in the NFL from 2007-2021. In his career, Peterson was named to the Pro Bowl seven times, selected to the All-Pro Team seven times and won the NFL MVP award in 2012.