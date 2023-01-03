Monday Night Football Suspended After Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin Collapses on Field, CPR Administered

Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin has been rushed to the hospital after collapsing on the field during Monday's game in a scary moment. His condition is still touch-and-go, with the only public facts being that he collapsed on the field, CPR was administered on the field, and he was transported to the hospital on oxygen but with a pulse.

Monday Night Football came to a screeching halt, with players on both sides overwhelmed by emotion over the incident. The game was temporarily suspended immediately after the incident, with both teams returning to the locker room after discussion between coaches.

NFLPA statement: “The NFLPA and everyone in our community is praying for Damar Hamlin. We have been in touch with Bills and Bengals players, and with the NFL. The only thing that matters at this moment is Damar’s health and well being.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 3, 2023

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman were beyond somber in the booth, with the rest of ESPN's broadcast team back in the studio transmitting the gravity of the situation in the best way possible. Anthony "Booger" McFarland, former defensive tackle, summed up his feelings swiftly on-air by saying the game needed to be canceled and football was far from everybody's mind for the rest of the night.

Hamlin was initially able to return to his feet and seemed as fine as most players. Then he suddenly collapsed, leaving players shocked and stunned. While the NFL were debating the next steps for the game to make an official word, Buffalo and Cincinnati seemed to make the decision on their own before official word came out.

Once official word was released, the NFL noted they would get with both teams to figure out a date to restart the game. For the moment, though, the game is suspended and far from anybody's concerns. As of latest word, Hamlin is listed in critical condition and was reportedly intubated at the hospital.

Demar Hamlin's family was present at the game according to reports and ESPN broadcasters. His mother accompanied him to the hospital. The game was ended officially by 10 p.m. ET, with ESPN personalities clearly being shook by the entire situation.

