Former MLB Umpire Derryl Cousins Dead at 74

Derryl Cousins, a former Major League Baseball umpire who worked three World Series, has died, according to ESPN. He was 74 years old. Craig Cousins said his brother died on Monday after a battle with cancer.

"Derryl played baseball, then got out of school and had some odd jobs and it just wasn't working for him. He got some money together, decided he'd try to become an umpire and it just clicked for him,'' Craig Cousins said. "He loved everything about being an umpire. He loved the life." Cousins made his MLB debut in 1979 during the umpire's strike. He was able to remain an umpire until the end of the 2012 season. Along with working three World Series, Cousins worked seven league championship series, five division series and three All-Star Games. When the MLB learned the news, it released a statement.

"MLB is deeply saddened by the passing of 34-year Major League Umpire Derryl Cousins at 74," the MLB stated. "The Californian worked nearly 4,500 games & three World Series ('88, '99, '05). He was behind the plate for the White Sox clincher in '05 & the '08 ASG at Yankee Stadium." There were also a number of fans who paid tribute to the longtime umpire.

"The greatest tribute I can pay Mr. Cousins, and I mean this sincerely, is that I’ve never heard of him," one fan wrote. "The truly great umpires do their jobs well and fly under the radar. RIP and condolences to his family and friends." Another fan reflected on the many baseball greats that have been lost this year.

"The baseball family has lost so many great ones this year," another Twitter user stated. "Next year's uniforms will be covered with patches remembering the ones we've lost. Next season should be dedicated to honoring all the all-time greats before it's too late."

As mentioned Cousins got to work the 2005 World Series that saw the Chicago White Sox win its first championship since 1917. In Cousins' first World Series (1988) the Los Angeles Dodgers took down the Oakland Athletics in five games, and Dodgers pitcher Orel Hershiser was named MVP. The 1999 World Series was against the New York Yankees and Atlanta Braves. The Yankees won the series, and the Braves have not been back to the fall classic since.