2021 WWE Fastlane: Time, Channel and How to Watch

WWE is in the middle of WrestleMania season, and there will be one more pay-per-view before the company's biggest event of the year. On Sunday night, WWE will host Fastlane, which will further storylines and set up some memorable WrestleMania matches. Fastlane will stream on the WWE Network at 7 p.m. ET but will also be available on Peacock as the network is making its move to the NBC streaming service. On April 5, the WWE Network will no longer be a standalone streaming service and will be available exclusively on Peacock.

The main event of Fastlane will be Universal Champion Roman Reigns defending his title against Daniel Bryan with Edge as the special enforcer. After losing to Reigns in at Elimination Chamber, Bryan is looking to have one final title run before he stops wrestling full-time. Reigns won the title on Aug. 30. making his reign (no pun intended) the longest since Brock Lesnar held the title for 503 days starting in April 2017. Whoever wins tonight will defend the Universal Championship against Edge at WrestleMania 37.

Drew McIntyre will be in action as he will face his former best friend Sheamus in a No Holds Barred match. Sheamus is looking to take out McIntyre before his match against Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 37 for the WWE Championship. McIntyre is looking to end his feud with Sheamus and win the WWE Championship for the third time in a year.

Sasha Banks will defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania. But before that happens, the two will team up and take on Women's Tag Team champions Nia Jax and Sayna Baszler for the belts. Odds are something will happen between Banks and Belair which would lead to a loss on Sunday and a lot of tension between the competitors heading into their WrestleMania match.

Intercontinental Champion Big E will defend his title against Apollo Crews. The two have battled before, but this time is different as Crews has a new look and attitude. He has taken out Big E the last few weeks, so this has the makings to be a very good match.

Other matches on the card are Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon in a singles match. Strowman is looking to get some revenge on McMahon, who made fun of him the last couple of weeks. Additionally, Alexa Bliss will face Randy Orton in an intergender match. Orton wants to end things with Bliss who has been playing mind games with Orton the last few months.

Seth Rollins will face Shinsuke Nakamura in what could be the match of the night. Rollins has been feuding with Nakamiua's former tag team partner Cesaro the last few weeks, leading Nakamura to come to the aid of his friend. And Riddle, the United States Champion, will defend his title against Mustafa Ali, who gets his rematch after losing to Riddle on Monday Night Raw.