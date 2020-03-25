WWE’s Daniel Bryan Might Be Done as Full-Time Wrestler

It looks like WWE fans will be seeing less of Daniel Bryan very soon. The former WWE Champion was recently on The Bellas Podcast and talked about his future in pro wrestling. Bryan, who is married to Brie Bella, is expecting his second child later this year and because of that, he is considering not wrestling full-time anymore.

"WWE has been great," he said per Cageside Seats."They're gonna give me six weeks paternity leave, which so few places in the United States do that. So I'll get to be home that first six weeks. But then after that, it's not long until my contract is up. We've been talking about what we do from there. To me, in my mind, it's almost like, I think I'm just done being a full-time wrestler.

Bryan continued: "I love being a dad. I will always love wrestling, and I always want to do wrestling. But when I say always do wrestling, that means maybe once a month or once every couple months."

Along with talking about being a dad, Bryan also opened up about his wardrobe malfunction at the pay-per-view show Elimination Chamber. At first, Bryan didn't know about it until the next day.

"When I got two text messages from people saying like, 'Dude, I saw your balls!', I was like, what?" he said. "I didn't know what was going on. So your first reaction is a little bit of embarrassment. But then I just thought it was funny. Because for example, if your boobs come out...traditionally men are like, 'Boobs! Yay!' I didn't see when I looked on social media, nobody said 'Balls! Yay!'"

"[Nowhere] in my entire life have I ever been a sex icon, so maybe I can be the face of balls becoming sexy," Bryan continued. "You just take this one thing that happens to both men and women. It happens to a guy, it's either funny or insignificant. And it happens to a woman, and it's a completely different thing."

Bryan, who has been with the WWE on a consistent basis since 2009, is gearing up for WrestleMania which is set to take place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida on April and April 5. As of this writing, Bryan is not scheduled to compete in WrestleMania, but it's possible he could face Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship.