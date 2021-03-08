WWE Network Users Will Have to Subscribe to Peacock in April

✖

The WWE Network will launch on Peacock on March 18. And fans just learned when they will have to subscribe to the NBC streaming service before the WWE Network completes its move. On Monday, NBC Universal announced the WWE Network will finish being a standalone streaming service on April 4. After that, Peacock will be the exclusive home of the network, and fans will have to subscribe to the Peacock in order to continue watching what the WWE Network has to offer.

"As previously announced, WWE Network, including all PPVs, will be available on Peacock Premium for $4.99—a $5.00/month savings," NBC Universal and WWE said in a press release. "Starting today, Peacock is also offering the WWE Universe deeper savings for a limited time. Peacock is offering new customers four months of Peacock Premium with ads for $9.99 for a 50% discount. For those who want to get WWE Network without ads, fans can subscribe to the ad-free version of Peacock Premium for $9.99 per month.

When WWE Network moves to Peacock on March 18, fans will be able to see Fastlane on the streaming service. Fastlane is WWE's upcoming pay-per-view event, which will air on March 21. It will be the last pay-per-view before WrestleMania 37, which will air exclusively on Peacock. The question is how will the WWE Network look on a different streaming service?

"WWE will have a dedicated page on Peacock where fans can browse and access every PPV event in the last calendar year," the press release stated, "current or most recent season episodes of WWE original series Steve Austin’s The Broken Skull Sessions, WWE Chronicle, and WWE Icons; in-ring action with new weekly episodes of NXT the day after air, as well as the 2021 replays of RAW and SmackDown 30 days after air; groundbreaking documentaries, including Undertaker: The Last Ride, WWE 24, and WWE Untold; reality series, including Total Bellas; as well as collections of featured series, topical moments like “Stone Cold” Steve Austin Week, and playlists showcasing current Superstars.

Along with the WWE Network, the free tier of Peacock will offer a new WWE Channel, select WWE Original shows; reality shows like Miz and Mrs., Total Bellas, and Total Divas; recent in-ring content; and new weekly episodes of select live shows like RAW Talk and The Bump, both live and on-demand.