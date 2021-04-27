ESPN Makes Big Announcement About 'Monday Night Football'

✖

Monday Night Football has not been consistent the last few years when it comes to the broadcast team. However, it looks like ESPN has found a trio that could last for a while. According to Richard Deitsch of The Athletic, Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Louis Riddick will return for their second season of Monday Night Football. They became full-time in 2020 after calling the late game between the Denver Broncos and the Oakland Raiders in the 2019 doubleheader to start the season.

Levy, Griese and Riddick were hired to replace Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland, who called games in 2018-19 with Jason Witten joining the due in 2018. "Steve, Brian and Louis are trusted voices of the NFL whose knowledge and love of football connects with fans," Connor Schell, ESPN Executive Vice President, Content said in a press release. "We are thrilled that they will join Lisa Salters to make up our new Monday Night Football team and share their passion and insight with football fans in what promises to be a great broadcast each week."

Levy was a studio host with ESPN during his first two years with the network. He then started calling NHL games in 1995 and also called college football games from 1999 to 2002 and again in 2016. Griese joined ESPN after spending 11 seasons in the NFL. Most fans know him from his times at the University of Michigan where he had a very strong career. During his time at ESPN, Griese has called big college football games as well as contributed to multiple shows. Riddick also has NFL experiences playing in the league from 1992-1998. He then moved to the front office of the Washington Football team and Philadelphia Eagles.

When the trio stars the 2021 season, the Monday Night Football broadcast will be a little different. It was reported by Peter King of NBC Sports earlier this month that there will not be a doubleheader during Week 1 of Monday night. The NFL is adding a doubleheader to the final week of the season on Saturday, January 8, 2022. King wrote: "Now, the league is planning a 2-13-1 setup of games in week 18: two on Saturday (late afternoon and Saturday night), 13 divided between the early and late Sunday afternoon windows, and the premier game of the weekend on Sunday night. "