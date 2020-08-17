ESPN Announces New Broadcast Team for 'Monday Night Football'

✖

ESPN is getting a new look for Monday Night Football this fall. On Monday, the four-letter network announced the commentator team for the telecast, which features Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Louis Riddick. Levy will provide the play-by-play while Griese and Riddick will serve as analysts. Reporter Lisa Salters and officiating analyst John Parry both return for another season.

"Steve, Brian and Louis are trusted voices of the NFL whose knowledge and love of football connects with fans," Connor Schell, ESPN Executive Vice President, Content said in a press release. "We are thrilled that they will join Lisa Salters to make up our new Monday Night Football team and share their passion and insight with football fans in what promises to be a great broadcast each week."

Levy assumes the role on Monday Night Football in his 28th year with ESPN. During his first two years in the network, Levy was a studio host. He then expanded his role by calling NHL games in 1995. He also called college football games from 1999 to 2002 and again in 2016. Griese, joined ESPN in 2009 after playing 11 seasons in the NFL and a strong career at Michigan. He has called big college football games and contributed to multiple shows during his time at ESPN. Riddick played in the NFL and was also a front office executive before joining ESPN in 2013. He has appeared on ESPN's coverage of the NFL Draft and NFL scouting combine. He played in the NFL from 1992-1998 before working in the front office for the Washington Football Team and Philadelphia Eagles. The trio will make their debut on Sept. 14 when the Denver Broncos take on the Tennessee Titans.

Before NFL fans hear the new voices of Monday Night Football, they will be treated to two college football voices for the first Monday night NFL game of the year. Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit, the leading college football broadcasting team for ESPN, will make their NFL debut on when they call the first game of the doubleheader, featuring the Pittsburgh Steelers against the New York Giants. The duo has worked together since 1996, beginning on College GameDay Built by the Home Depot. They have also worked in the booth for Thursday Night Football and then ABC's Saturday Night Football.