Booger McFarland Accidentally Draws NSFW Shape During ‘Monday Night Football’ Analysis

ESPN NFL analyst Booger McFarland made a noticeable mistake during the Monday Night Football game between the Indianapolis Colts and the New Orleans Saints. The former NFL defensive lineman was breaking down the Colts defense and he was explaining their weakness in their Cover 2 formation in the secondary. He drew a circle on the two safeties and he then drew a longer circle right next to the two circles and he ended up drawing something that is NSFW.

Of course, there were a number of Twitter users that had some fun with McFarland. One fan wrote: “Booger McFarland is why I can’t watch MNF anymore, his blabbering barely intelligible nonsense, loud and overbearing, and usually WRONG. I get it that ABC wants to be ‘progressive’ but there are plenty of really good black sports journalists out there, WHY THIS GUY???”

“That looks more like a cannon or a bad illustration of a plane than any phallic imagery to me,” another fan wrote.

“I knew I would see this on Twitter as soon as it was shown,” another fan added.

It may not have been McFarland’s best moment on Monday Night Football, but his analysis was accurate because the Colts allowed 424 yards of offense en route to a 34-7 loss to the Saints. After the game, Colts head coach Frank Reich explained why they couldn’t hang with the NFC South champions.

“Obviously a very disappointing performance, to say the least,” Reich said as the team is now eliminated from playoff contention. “We’ve had some disappointing losses this year — obviously we haven’t had one like this. Every loss has been a one-score game, and in this one we got our butts beat bad in all three phases. That’s hard to swallow.”

As for the Saints, they improve their record to 11-3 and still have a chance to get the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye in the playoffs. Quarterback Drew Brees made history on Monday night as he passed Peyton Manning for the most career touchdown passes in NFL history.