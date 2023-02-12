Erin Andrews' Biggest On-Air Fear Revealed Ahead of the Super Bowl

Erin Andrews will be covering Super Bowl LVII as a member of the Fox Sports team and will be trying her best not to accidentally drop an f-bomb will millions of Americans watching. During a recent episode of her Calm Down podcast with fellow Fox Sports host Charissa Thompson, Andrews admitted that dropping an f-bomb on live television is a "massive" fear. Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will serve as Fox's sideline reporters during the game, while Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will call their first Super Bowl from the booth at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

On Calm Down, Thompson and Andrews answered questions from fans, including one asking how they avoid dropping an f-bomb during a game. "It's a massive fear – massive, massive," Andrews said. Thompson was a bit surprised, noting that she had never even thought about it. "That's so interesting though. I say that now and I'll probably do it," she joked.

. @ErinAndrews biggest fear while on TV 😰 Accidentally dropping an F-Bomb 🤬😆@CharissaT @calmdownpodcast pic.twitter.com/IoAZeFajG9 — Calm Down with Erin and Charissa (@calmdownpodcast) January 29, 2023

Thompson asked Andrews if she can recall ever saying the f-word on live TV. "Oh my God, no. I am knocking on everything," the former Dancing With the Stars co-host said.

Andrews, 44, is one of the most recognizable faces in sports broadcasting, gaining national attention during her tenure at ESPN. However, she started her career on TBS, covering the Atlanta Braves for Turner Sports. It was an inauspicious start.

"I was awful, I was horrific," Andrews recalled on The New York Post's Marchand and Ourand Sports Media Podcast in November 2022. "I didn't know baseball at all to be hosting a desk. I didn't have the tools to host at that time. I didn't have the confidence."

Andrews said she mispronounced names and could not keep up with the highlights playing onscreen. "Everything that could go wrong did go wrong. It was just bad," she said. "I appreciate Turner giving me the chance."

Andrews only signed a two-year contract with Turner Sports, and it was not renewed. "I remember Charles Barkley telling the bosses at TBS, 'You guys are going to regret this,'" Andrews said. However, she thought Turner "was right to move on from me."

Andrews joined ESPN in 2004 and remained with the network until 2012 when she joined Fox Sports. She competed on Dancing With the Stars Season 10 in 2010 and served as Tom Bergeron's co-host on the show from 2014 to 2019. Andrews signed a new three-year deal with Fox last summer.