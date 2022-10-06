Will Tom Bergeron Host Again After His 'DWTS' Firing? Here's What He Says

Back in 2020, Tom Bergeron was fired from Dancing With the Stars, which continues to break fans' hearts to this day. Would Bergeron ever take on hosting duties again after the firing? As E! News reported, he doesn't consider himself to be retired.

Bergeron recently appeared on the Cool Comedy, Hot Cuisine: A Tribute to Bob Saget red carpet and spoke about how he has been spending his time since being fired from DWTS. As he explained, he doesn't feel as though he has retired from show business just yet. Instead, he's been "enjoying being a man of leisure." Bergeron has also been keeping busy since his DWTS days.

The publication reported that he's been involved in "the odd project here and there." However, when it comes to holding a hosting gig on a regular show, Bergeron isn't sure that he's ready to go back to that. At the moment, he loves "the idea of not having to be beholden to a regular show on a weekly basis." He also joked, "I didn't realize how much sloth I was capable of."

Bergeron, who had been hosting DWTS since it first premiered, announced that he had been fired from the show in 2020. He revealed the news while also including a quip to his fans, writing, "Just informed [Dancing With The Stars] will be continuing without me. It's been an incredible 15-year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?" It was later announced that his co-host, Erin Andrews, was also fired. They were replaced by Tyra Banks.

Since his firing, Bergeron has opened up about the situation on a handful of occasions. In October 2021, he appeared on the late Bob Saget's podcast and explained that "the show that I left was not the show that I loved." He continued, "There were personnel changes behind the scenes. And those people and I did not see eye to eye about how best to present the show, particularly when we were at a point where it was on only once a year."