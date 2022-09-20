Charissa Thompson Explains How Erin Andrews Made a 'Huge Impact' in Her Life (Exclusive)

Charissa Thompson has worked hard to get to where she is in her career, which is why she's the host of Prime Video's Thursday Night Football coverage. While she is one of the more talented broadcasters in the sports industry, she got a boost from a legend in her own right. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Thompson talked about how much of an impact Erin Andrews has had in her career and life, and it all started when they were both working at ESPN.

"She's had a huge impact on my life and my career," Thompson exclusively told PopCulture. "Because I'll never forget the first day I got onto ESPN's campus. And it was a job that I had always wanted. Because growing up, I watched Chris Berman and thought, oh, if I could go work at ESPN, I know I will have made it. And I'm happy and grateful for that opportunity that it's on my resume. I will always consider Fox and now Prime Video home in the football space."

Thompson went on to say that Andrews was the first person to embrace her at ESPN. "She gave me a huge hug," she said. "And we weren't the friends that we are now at the time. And she gave me a huge hug. And she looked at me and said, 'You're going to do great and I'm here if you need me.' And that was God, 10 years, 12 years ago now. And she's been there for me every step of the way. And even more than that, just as a best friend, she's someone that I talk to 10 times a day. And it's nice to have someone else that knows exactly how you're feeling in this business. But even more than a colleague, she's an incredible friend."

Their friendship led to them launching a podcast called Calm Down with Erin and Charissa where they talk about everything. And on top of that, Thompson and Andrews share the same birthday, which is May 4. "I know, it's so random. Of 365 days a year, to have the same birthday," Thompson stated. "And it's special. Her and I are very similar in so many ways and also very different in a lot of ways. But the birthday is just that cherry on top of a friendship that's really deep and authentic."