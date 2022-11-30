Erin Andrews Meets Her Favorite TV Star: 'Wish I Had Played It a Lot Cooler'

Erin Andrews just met one of the greatest soccer coaches of all time. The Fox Sports broadcaster went to Instagram to post of photo of her with Jason Sudeikis, who plays Ted Lasso in the hit Apple TV+ series of the same name. And in the caption, Andrews revealed the one thing she would have done differently.

"Welp. Wish I had played it a lot cooler when I asked for this, but he couldn't have nicer. 'And here we are are,'" Andrews wrote in the post. Andrews is a fan of Ted Lasso, a show that has won multiple Emmy Awards during the last two years. Last year, Andrews wrote "Ted Lasso is EVERYTHING" while responding to a Twitter user.

Andrews took the photo with Sudeikis when she was covering the Los Angeles Rams vs. Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday. With Sudeikis at the game, one has to wonder if he has finished filming Season 3 of Ted Lasso. As of this writing, there is no release date for the third season, but according to 9to5Mac, filming for Season 3 ended earlier this month.

But is Season 3 going to be the last for Ted Lasso? "I mean, I don't know. The story that I know is the one that I wanted to tell, and so that's the one we're telling with the help of numerous people in front of and behind the camera, so it's by no means me typing every key stroke and saying every word," he told Entertainment Weekly last June. "It's nowhere near like that. But the story that's being told — that three-season arc — is one that I see, know, and understood. I'm glad that [Apple TV+ is] willing to pay for those three seasons."

As Andrews waits for Ted Lasso to return, she continues to do work for Fox Sports. She joined the network in 2012 after spending eight years with ESPN. And when she appeared on The Marchand and Ourand Sports Media Podcast, Andrews revealed why she left ESPN for Fox Sports.

"I knew I was never going to get Monday Night Football. That role was just never offered to me," Andrew said, per Sports Illustrated. "I remember Coach K saying to me, 'How many Alabama-LSU games are you going to do? When is it time for you to move on?' And I remember calling Chip Kelly the night that it was announced that I was leaving ESPN. … I was just bawling, and I was like, 'I don't know if I've made the right decision; I hope I don't regret this,' and he's like, 'Don't look back; just look forward.'"