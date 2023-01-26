Erin Andrews Reveals Which 'Dancing With the Stars' Friends She Stays in Touch With

Erin Andrews still has love for her Dancing With the Stars family even after being let go as the dancing competition show's host back in 2020. The sports broadcaster opened up to Us Weekly in a new interview about the relationships she has maintained with her DWTS friends and former co-host Tom Bergeron even after exiting the ballroom.

"I have texted Maks [Chmerkovskiy] a little bit here and there. Obviously, with everything happening in Ukraine, I had reached out to him," Andrews revealed of her Season 10 partner, whom she danced alongside before becoming a co-host of the series in 2014. Andrews also shared that she recently "reached out" to Val Chmerkovskiy after he and wife Jenna Johnson welcomed their first child together, "so I texted him the other day that I loved him and congrats and things like that."

Andrews said she still keeps in touch with her Dancing With the Stars friends even though they no longer work together. "It's little things like that where I'll DM the dancers or they'll reach out as well," she explained. And when it comes to Bergeron, Andrews revealed that she's been meaning to reach out to him lately. "Actually, I owe him a text message. So, Tom, if you see this, I owe you a text message and I promise once Super Bowl is over, I will reach out," she joked.

Andrews' departure from the dance competition may have been sudden, but she still has "fond memories" of her time on the show, which moved last season to Disney+. "I mean, my relationship with Tom and those dancers [continues]. And I love the performing arts so absolutely [I remember DWTS fondly]," she told the outlet. "But I have not had a chance to see it at all. I'm still trying to catch up on White Lotus. We're waiting for Succession to come out. I may or may not be on episode three of Netflix's Harry & Megan. I don't even have time to watch what everybody else is watching right now."

Andrews and Bergeron were let go from DWTS in 2020, much to the shock of fans, and were soon replaced by Tyra Banks. Banks has since been joined by co-host Alfonso Ribeiro, who made his DWTS hosting debut in Season 31. "I will always cherish my days on that set, even if I wasn't the best at walking in heels," Andrews tweeted upon her departure.