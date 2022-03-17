Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Pays Tribute to Scott Hall Following His Death

Dwayne Johnson shared an emotional tribute to Scott Hall who died at the age of 63 on Monday. The Rock went to Instagram to post a message about Hall while sharing a video of the two battling in the ring 20 years ago. Johnson first started the message describing the type of man Hall was.

“Pro wrestling just lost a legend in Scott Hall,” Johnson wrote. “Scott came from an era of pro wrestling where wrestlers were the biggest and toughest men on the planet.” Scott was a big man who was athletically gifted. Tough as hell. And inside that ring he was an extraordinarily talented and intense athlete.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Johnson went on to talk about the match he posted on Instagram. “Before my match here with Scott, I made sure to tell him how much his in ring work influenced me,” Johnson wrote. “When I was a rookie in wrestling, I would study Scott’s matches. His style, intensity, crispness and his excellent in ring IQ and psychology I studied his matches, frame by frame. He was shocked to hear this from me. We came up in different eras. He knew I was a student of the game, but had no idea he was one of the ones I studied.” Johnson ended the tribute by saying: “He thought that was so cool and we went out there that night and lit it the f— up inside that ring. It was my honor, brother. And ‘thank you for the house.’ Go rest high.”

Hall died at Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, Georiga after suffering three heart attacks. He was taken off life support on Monday and died shortly after. Hall’s good friend Kevin Nash announced that Hall of going to be taken off life support.

“I’m going to lose the one person on this planet I’ve spent more of my life with than anyone else,” Nash wrote on Instagram. “My heart is broken and I’m so very f—ing sad. I love Scott with all my heart but now I have to prepare my life without him in the present. I’ve been blessed to have a friend that took me at face value and I him.” Hall is a two-time WWE Hall of Fame. He first went in as Razor Ramon in 2014 and then as a member of the nWo in 2020.