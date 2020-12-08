Footage of Donald Trump's Golf Swing Surfaces, Kickstarts Twitter Debates
President Donald Trump has a reputation for frequenting golf courses, especially the ones that he owns. There are debates about his actual score, considering that politicians and athletes alike have made comments about whether he cheats. Now, however, golfers and casual Twitter users have another topic of debate — Trump's golf swing.
Coach PJ Cowan posted a video of Trump's swing on Instagram, showing the entire process. The president took a practice swing, lined up at the tee and then did a little wiggle before launching the ball down the fairway. Cowan showed his excitement with a close-up glimpse of his face. He also referred to the president as "my man."
When the footage surfaced on social media, fans and critics alike weighed in. Some said that they didn't have any issues with the unconventional swing. They proclaimed that Trump still hit the ball in a straight line and covered a good amount of ground. Others disagreed and said that the video was laughable. Of course, some other Twitter users didn't talk about whether the swing was good or bad. They focused on the "amount of money" spent by taxpayers to cover the outings.
After all his practice I would hope he could at least hit it straight— Jennwith2ns (@jennnnnss14) December 8, 2020
Can you play?— Shaun Gibson (@shaungtheboss) December 8, 2020
Does he wear a sportier diaper when he is out golfing?— Turik Collington (@CollingtonTurik) December 8, 2020
Well, he does get A LOT of practice time... pic.twitter.com/h3GUSxhgWI— 2 Weeks (@2__wks) December 8, 2020
You can literally see his diaper. #diaperdon— dede (@stardede) December 8, 2020
Yes, exactly— danielle nelson (@daniell78891743) December 8, 2020
Slow news day perhaps
It's irrelevant the way things are going
Too distracted by his "243lb" physique.— L.A. (@ScubaDiva) December 8, 2020
Go golfing while millions of americans are losing there businesses and homes... No to mention on dam food lines an haven't had a stimulus check in over 7 months thanks for making America great again sir ...— D,rockfella8418 (@showtime8418) December 8, 2020
Yeah it’s not a smooth conventional swing but wasn’t a bad shot— danielle nelson (@daniell78891743) December 8, 2020
It better be good. American taxpayers paid over $150,000,000 for it.— bethelion73 (@bethelion73) December 8, 2020
Well of course it’s something when you spend most of your valuable time playing golf then trying to help a country then yeah you get good.— Dr Muffins69465 (@orellana_glenn) December 8, 2020
Like the butt wiggle..its kinda cute— Debs (@NikandNora) December 8, 2020
watch & learn pic.twitter.com/z0pwJlg0g8— lijianhao (@james03052006) December 8, 2020