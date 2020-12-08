Footage of Donald Trump's Golf Swing Surfaces, Kickstarts Twitter Debates

President Donald Trump has a reputation for frequenting golf courses, especially the ones that he owns. There are debates about his actual score, considering that politicians and athletes alike have made comments about whether he cheats. Now, however, golfers and casual Twitter users have another topic of debate — Trump's golf swing.

Coach PJ Cowan posted a video of Trump's swing on Instagram, showing the entire process. The president took a practice swing, lined up at the tee and then did a little wiggle before launching the ball down the fairway. Cowan showed his excitement with a close-up glimpse of his face. He also referred to the president as "my man."

When the footage surfaced on social media, fans and critics alike weighed in. Some said that they didn't have any issues with the unconventional swing. They proclaimed that Trump still hit the ball in a straight line and covered a good amount of ground. Others disagreed and said that the video was laughable. Of course, some other Twitter users didn't talk about whether the swing was good or bad. They focused on the "amount of money" spent by taxpayers to cover the outings.