Donald Trump Heads out to Golf After Morning of Heated Election Tweets

On Sunday morning, President Donald Trump played golf yet again after firing off some incendiary tweets about the 2020 presidential election results. Trump is still falsely claiming that there was election tampering and voter fraud, though he was hasty with his phrasing on Sunday morning. His mistake caused the top trending topics to be "Trump concedes" and "HE WON."

White House photojournalist Al Drago shared four pictures of Trump on the golf course on Sunday morning, taken for The Washington Post. Before, during and after the Trip, Trump posted some of his most angry tweets about the election results yet, including one where he accidentally admitted that Joe Biden had won the election. The now-deleted post read: "He won because the Election was Rigged. NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation & bum equipment that couldn't even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, & more!"

President Donald Trump golfs at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia on Sunday. Weather was breezy in the high 50's.#golf #trump pic.twitter.com/YNp17auB0p — Al Drago (@Al_Drago) November 15, 2020

The claims in that tweet were false, but most users focused only on the first two words: "He won." They joked that this constituted a concession from Trump, who promptly deleted the tweet. He later tweeted: "He only won in the eyes of the FAKE NEWS MEDIA. I concede NOTHING! We have a long way to go. This was a RIGGED ELECTION!"

This, in turn led to another trending topic: "I concede NOTHING," which amounted mostly to Twitter users mocking the president. Trump has provided no evidence of widespread voter fraud, and many analysts now fear that his ongoing claims will have a lasting impact on faith in American democracy itself.

For that very reason, Trump's former national security adviser John Bolton appeared on ABC News, publicly calling on Trump and other prominent Republicans to reassure the American people that the election was secure. He said that their claims of fraud are "baseless," adding: "I think this is a character test for the Republican party."

Trump's response was a personal attack on Bolton and his intelligence. He tweeted: "John Bolton was one of the dumbest people in government that I've had the 'pleasure' to work with. A sullen, dull and quiet guy, he added nothing to National Security except, 'Gee, let's go to war.' Also, illegally released much Classified Information. A real dope!"

NEW: Former National Security Adviser John Bolton urges GOP leadership to "explain to our voters... that in fact Trump has lost the election and that these claims of election fraud are baseless." https://t.co/z6SZ06zbP3 pic.twitter.com/GyXya7xYAv — ABC News (@ABC) November 15, 2020

As many critics pointed out, when Trump insults his former advisers and cabinet members in this way, it is an indictment of himself as well, but this did not seem to sway the president. Trump's lawsuits on the election results are legal, but there is almost no chance at all that they will legitimately change the results of the election.