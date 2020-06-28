Donald Trump Goes Golfing After Promise to 'Keep Order' in DC, and Social Media Is Calling Him Out

President Donald Trump dramatically warned that he was canceling trips and staying in Washington, D.C. this weekend to maintain "law and order" in the city, only to take a trip to his golf course after all. Twitter generally mocked this move by the president, suggesting that he is not really as dedicated to his work as he often claims. Between the protests and the rising coronavirus cases, many Twitter users had a lot to say about the president this weekend.

Trump teed off at one of his own private golf courses in Virginia on Saturday, according to a report by The Guardian. This came the day after he posted a tweet saying: "I was going to go to Bedminster, New Jersey this weekend, but wanted to stay in Washington, D.C. to make sure LAW & ORDER is enforced. The arsonists, anarchists, looters, and agitators have been largely stopped. I am doing what is necessary to keep our communities safe — and these people will be brought to justice!"

...I am doing what is necessary to keep our communities safe — and these people will be brought to Justice! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2020

The very next day, Trump was out on the golf course in Virginia, and many critics suggested that it was because of the weather forecast. New Jersey saw scattered rain along with the rest of the northeast on Saturday, while Virginia was largely clear, making for better golfing conditions.

Golf is an extremely sore subject for Trump critics, since he frequently criticized President Barack Obama for taking days off for the sport. According to NBC News, Obama played 333 rounds of golf over the course of his eight-year presidency. Three years into his tenure, Trump has already played 271 times, averaging out to about one round every 4.6 days.

While Trump referenced the recent wave of protests around the country in his tweet, that was just one of the crises critics would rather have seen him dealing with instead of golfing on Saturday. The U.S. is seeing a significant resurgence in coronavirus cases, with the death toll now nearing 125,000 Americans. The president has supported states' efforts to reopen public spaces and businesses against the advice of his health experts, and has refused to wear a mask in public.

All of this culminated in a fresh wave of mockery for the president on Twitter this weekend. Here's a look at what users are saying about Trump's golf trip on Saturday.