Donald Trump Goes Golfing After Promise to 'Keep Order' in DC, and Social Media Is Calling Him Out
President Donald Trump dramatically warned that he was canceling trips and staying in Washington, D.C. this weekend to maintain "law and order" in the city, only to take a trip to his golf course after all. Twitter generally mocked this move by the president, suggesting that he is not really as dedicated to his work as he often claims. Between the protests and the rising coronavirus cases, many Twitter users had a lot to say about the president this weekend.
Trump teed off at one of his own private golf courses in Virginia on Saturday, according to a report by The Guardian. This came the day after he posted a tweet saying: "I was going to go to Bedminster, New Jersey this weekend, but wanted to stay in Washington, D.C. to make sure LAW & ORDER is enforced. The arsonists, anarchists, looters, and agitators have been largely stopped. I am doing what is necessary to keep our communities safe — and these people will be brought to justice!"
...I am doing what is necessary to keep our communities safe — and these people will be brought to Justice!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2020
The very next day, Trump was out on the golf course in Virginia, and many critics suggested that it was because of the weather forecast. New Jersey saw scattered rain along with the rest of the northeast on Saturday, while Virginia was largely clear, making for better golfing conditions.
Golf is an extremely sore subject for Trump critics, since he frequently criticized President Barack Obama for taking days off for the sport. According to NBC News, Obama played 333 rounds of golf over the course of his eight-year presidency. Three years into his tenure, Trump has already played 271 times, averaging out to about one round every 4.6 days.
While Trump referenced the recent wave of protests around the country in his tweet, that was just one of the crises critics would rather have seen him dealing with instead of golfing on Saturday. The U.S. is seeing a significant resurgence in coronavirus cases, with the death toll now nearing 125,000 Americans. The president has supported states' efforts to reopen public spaces and businesses against the advice of his health experts, and has refused to wear a mask in public.
All of this culminated in a fresh wave of mockery for the president on Twitter this weekend. Here's a look at what users are saying about Trump's golf trip on Saturday.
Stats
40,000,000 unemployed— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) June 28, 2020
2,525,900 infected
125,545 killed by coronavirus
429 killed by cops
20 killed by Putin-backed Afghan militants
1 asshole golfing
#ResignNowTrump @realDonaldTrump spends 20% of his days golfing. Your taxpayer dollars are being poured straight into the Mar-a-Lago and Trump Golf Course coffers. https://t.co/6YitY6PKmk Benghazi pic.twitter.com/E8buYlfuh6— FiftySevenChevy (@SevenChevy) June 28, 2020
Weather
Trump was going to go to Bedminster until he saw the weather forecast and then lied about his reasons— James - Don't touch that face! (@jamestomk) June 28, 2020
Nothing to do with good GOLFING AWESTHER, right Sparky!!!— Nurse Smitty (@nrsesmitty) June 28, 2020
'Law & Order'
Do you think Trump is at Church today? Nah.... he's golfing while Americans die. #FakeChristian pic.twitter.com/qyCEAilnbo— Beck (@really_beck) June 28, 2020
Obama
Trump is golfing today. He attacked Obama for golfing when there were just two Ebola cases in the US —among the many other times. A round up: pic.twitter.com/yGpbN7qLWs https://t.co/ehoxafD88j— andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) June 27, 2020
New Jersey Weighs In
Also New Jersey governor told him not to come since a lot of his staff tested positive and he needed to quarantine for 2 weeks before he came to Jersey— Reddy_steddy (@steddy_reddy) June 27, 2020
Why don't he go to Florida? They love him in Florida— alwaysbsnapping (@alwaysbsnapping) June 26, 2020
Historic
So when you hear #MAGAts say he's the hardest working president ever, you can say "well he's the 1st president in US history to take a year long vacation golfing." https://t.co/HdZMJH3d6W— GenXNukeBaby (@GenXNukeBaby) June 28, 2020
Monster
How absurd is it when the “president” of America feels so comfortable golfing two days in a row while a pandemic rages through the nation??
He is a monster.
Please Vote Blue— Debra 👉🏼 ABSOLUTELY NO TRUMP SUPPORTERS. BLM (@blowfish8888) June 28, 2020