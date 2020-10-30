Donald Trump Reacts to Brett Favre's Endorsement for Reelection

✖

Brett Favre is showing his support for Donald Trump days before the Presidential election, and Trump appreciates it. On Twitter, Favre announced he's endorsing Trump for President. This comes shortly after golf legend Jack Nicklaus announcing he's backing Trump.

"Such a Great Honor! Thank you, Brett!" Trump wrote on Twitter. Election Day is on Tuesday, and both Trump and Joe Biden are making the final push before people go and vote. A good amount of people have voted early, meaning there could be a record turnout for this election. Favre, a former Green Bay Packers quarterback and Pro Football Hall of Famer, made it clear he's voting for Trump.

"My Vote is for what makes this country great, freedom of speech & religion, 2nd [Amendment], hard working tax paying citizens, police & military," Favre wrote. "In this election, we have freedom of choice, which all should respect. For me & these principles, my Vote is for [Donald Trump]." Favre has been been a supporter of Trump during his time in office. Earlier this year, USA Today spoke to Favre about Trump, and he said he's doing a good job considering everything that's going on.

"I told him, 'I cannot imagine the stress you're under with running the country day-to-day,'" Favre said. "It's damned if you do and damned if you don't for the president and quarantining. Someone's always going to get pissed. They'll say 'open the economy, then the virus spreads, and why'd you do that?' I know from the scrutiny of playing quarterback in the league, it's damned if you do and damned if you don't."

Favre caught everyone's attention when he was seen golfing with Trump this past summer. "I would have played golf with any president because I respect the office of the United States. It's an honor," Favre told USA Today. "If Barack Obama asked to golf with me, I would have taken the invitation."

According to 270 to Win, Biden is leading Trump in projected electoral votes (290-163). However, the website shows that there are a number of swing states that could change the outcome of the election, including Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Ohio. Trump won the election in 2016 after beating Hilary Clinton with 304 electoral votes. He became the oldest first-term U.S. President in the country's history.