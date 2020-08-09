Brett Favre Shows Support for Donald Trump Amid Coronavirus Crisis: 'Someone's Always Going to Get Pissed'

✖

Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre recently played a round of golf with President Donald Trump. The pair met up at Bedminster Resort in New Jersey, drawing criticism in the process. Favre is well aware of the criticism, and he later explained that he sympathizes with the position that Trump is in.

Favre spoke to USA Today and explained why he golfed with Trump. He also provided insight into the conversations that they had while hitting the links. As Favre explained, he sympathizes with the president amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He expressed the opinion that no matter what Trump does during the current crisis, he will face criticism for his decisions.

"I told him, 'I cannot imagine the stress you're under with running the country day-to-day,'" Favre said to USA Today. "It's damned if you do and damned if you don't for the president and quarantining. Someone's always going to get pissed. They'll say 'open the economy, then the virus spreads, and why'd you do that?' I know from scrutiny of playing quarterback in the league, it's damned if you do and damned if you don't."

Favre saw reactions firsthand during his career with the Green Bay Packers, New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings. During his 20 seasons in the league, Favre developed a reputation as a gunslinger. He would make jaw-dropping throws while leading his teams to comeback victories. He would also throw several interceptions that frustrated NFL fans. This led to several comments about how he should have "thrown the ball away" instead of forcing the play. Although he routinely drew praise for his wild throws and game-winning touchdowns.

The comments continued after Favre retired and became a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He faced criticism and praise alike for the way he has spent the post-retirement part of his life. This includes the recent trip to New Jersey and the golf outing. Although Favre also provided clarification about his outing with Trump. He told USA Today that he respects the office.

"I would have played golf with any president because I respect the office of the United States," Favre explained. "It's an honor. If Barack Obama asked to golf with me, I would have taken the invitation."

According to USA Today, Favre has shown support for both political parties in recent years. He endorsed the late Senator Thad Cochran and appeared in an ad for interim Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith ahead of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce election. However, Favre and his wife Deanna also donated $4,800 to the 2010 reelection campaign for Rep. Gene Taylor, a Mississippi Democrat.