Brett Favre Endorses Donald Trump for Reelection

✖

Brett Favre has decided who he wants to vote for on Election Day. On Friday, the former Green Bay Packers quarterback and Pro Football Hall of Famer went to Twitter to announce he's endorsing Donald Trump for President. In the tweet, Favre mentioned that one of the reasons he's supporting Trump is 2nd Amendment rights.

"My Vote is for what makes this country great, freedom of speech & religion, 2nd [Amendment], hard working tax paying citizens, police & military," Favre wrote on Twitter. "In this election, we have freedom of choice, which all should respect. For me & these principles, my Vote is for [Donald Trump]." Favre drew a lot of attention back in July has he was seen golfing with Trump. When asked about the outing, Favre said he did it because he wanted to golf with the President of the United States.

"I would have played golf with any president because I respect the office of the United States. It's an honor," Favre told USA Today. "If Barack Obama asked to golf with me, I would have taken the invitation." In the same interview, Favre showed his support for Trump amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I told him, 'I cannot imagine the stress you're under with running the country day-to-day,'" Favre said to USA Today. "It's damned if you do and damned if you don't for the president and quarantining. Someone's always going to get pissed. They'll say 'open the economy, then the virus spreads, and why'd you do that?' I know from scrutiny of playing quarterback in the league, it's damned if you do and damned if you don't."

Trump has been very outspoken about NFL players kneeling during the national anthem. When Favre was asked about players kneeling back in August, he had a different mindset. "I know from being in an NFL locker room for 20 years, regardless of race, background, money you grew up with, we were all brothers, it didn't matter," Favre said to USA Today. "Guys got along great. Will that be the same [with kneeling scenario]? I don't know. If one guy chooses to stand for his cause and another guy chooses to kneel for his cause, is one right and the other wrong? I don't believe so. We tend to be fixed on highs."