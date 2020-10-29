Jack Nicklaus Endorses Donald Trump: 'Not a Personality Contest'

✖

Jack Nicklaus has made his choice for President of the United States. On Wednesday, the golf legend went to social media to announce his support for President Donald Trump. In the post, Nicklaus reveals that he's endorsing Trump because of what he stands for as well as putting the citizens of the country ahead of himself.

"You might not like the way our President says or tweets some things - and trust me, I have told him that!" Nicklaus said in the post. "I have learned to look past that and focused on what he's tried to accomplish. This is not a personality contest; it's about patriotism, polices and the people they impact. His love for America and its citizens and putting his country first has come through loud and clear. How he has said it has not been important to me. What has been important are his actions."

Get out and vote. I did! pic.twitter.com/IfQb3NeSO3 — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) October 29, 2020

At the start of the note, Nicklaus talks about how he has gotten to know Trump over the last three and a half years. The six-time Masters champion revealed he's " disappointed at what he's had to put up with from many directions." Nicklaus went on to note that Trump has "delivered on his promises" and has "been more diverse than any President I have seen and has tried to help people from all walks of life."

Nicklaus knows that many many people are still deciding who to vote for with Election Day around the corner. He told his followers "I strongly recommend you consider Donald. J. Trump for another four years. I certainly have and have already cast my vote for him." Nicklaus and Trump have golfed together in the past. In 2018, the duo played a "quick round" in West Palm Beach, Florida during the Thanksgiving Holiday.

Because of his career, Nicklaus is no stranger to Presidents. In 2005, George W. Bush awarded Nicklaus the Presidential Medal of Freedom. And in 2015, the U.S. House and Senate awarded Nicklaus the Congressional Gold Medal. Nicklaus, 80, became a pro golfer in 1961 and finished with 117 wins. He has won 18 major championships in his career including six Masters, five PGA Championships, four U.S. Opens and three Open Championships.