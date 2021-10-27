Donald Trump Will Reportedly Attend Braves vs. Astros World Series Game in Atlanta

The World Series will have a special guest attending Game 4. According to Fox News, former President of the United States Donald Trump will attend the fourth game of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves. The game will be played at Truist Park in Atlanta on Saturday at 8:09 p.m. ET.

The last time Trump attended the World Series was in 2019, when he was still president. He attended Game 5 of the series between the Astros and Wahington Nationals and was greeted with a wave of boos. Former WWE Superstar and Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista praised Nationals fans for booing Trump.

“What a d—! Props to #DC for booing that scumbag out of the building,” Bautista wrote in an Instagram post at the time. “Please leave our city dumb-dumb! [DCPride] [DreamChaser] … and just to be clear about what’s happening here, people were cheering and clapping for members of our armed forces who were in attendance. And then they put whats his face on the screen and the boos rolled in, followed by the “lock him up” chants. Yes MAGA Morons! That s–t happened!”

Trump will be attending a historic game for the Braves. The team will be hosting its first set of World Series games since 1999. It will start on Friday with Game 3, but if the Braves win the next two games, Game 4 could be a series-clinching contest. On Tuesday, the Braves defeated the Astros 6-2 in Game 1 of the World Series, and it was the first time since 1996 the Braves have won a World Series game. But the Braves did lose starting pitcher Charlie Morton, who broke his leg in the second inning. He did finish out the inning and got one out in the third before exiting the game.

“Just finishing that inning and going back out and facing (Jose Altuve), I mean, he struck out a guy on a broken leg,” Braves reliever A.J. Minter said, per The Athletic. “It’s pretty remarkable. I wish it wouldn’t have happened to Charlie. He’s a leader. But we’re not going to feel sorry for ourselves. We just have to keep going.”