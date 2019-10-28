Donald Trump Greeted by a Wave of Boos at Game 5 of the World Series

President Donald Trump took in Game 5 of the World Series between the Washington Nationals and the Houston Astros. The game was the first of two in a row that will be held at Nationals Park.

Trump’s presence was announced on the video board and on television. His emergence was shadowed by a chorus of boos from the crowd. There were even chants of ‘Lock Him Up’ that could clearly be held throughout the stadium.

He hasn’t made any comment or post on Twitter since the scene unfolded.

Here’s video of Trump getting booed at the #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/kjQNdL0pmK — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 28, 2019

The President, along with his wife Melania, arrived at the game shortly after it began. The announcement was broadcast following the third inning. It wasn’t until the next inning that the chants began to travel around the stadium.

Before Sunday’s game, news came out that the Nationals owners requested to not have to respond to an invitation to sit with the President during the contest. They did not want to be put in a position to decide to sit or not sit with Trump, according to WUSA9.

Instead, Trump found himself in another suite. In attendance in his suite were Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C), Reps. Steve Scalise (R-La.), Mark Meadows (R-N.C.), Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), according to USA Today.

The Nationals-Astros series was tied at 2-2 heading into Sunday’s game.

It’s been a pretty eventful weekend for the President. Earlier on Saturday evening he shared on Twitter that something “very big” has happened. What he was alluding to was not known at the time but has since been revealed.

Trump announced on Sunday that an ISIS leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, is dead following a US-Led raid. He was reportedly found and killed in northwestern Syria.

Over the weekend, it was also revealed that the Secret Service questioned Eminem over lyrics about the President that were viewed as “threatening.” No action was taken against the rapper after a review of the documents.