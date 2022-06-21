Deshaun Watson Makes Big Move in Lawsuits Filed Against Him Ahead of 2022 NFL Season

Deshaun Watson just made a big move when it comes to his 24 lawsuits. Tony Buzbee, the attorney representing the woman who accused the Cleveland Browns quarterback of sexual assault and inappropriate behavior, said 20 of the 24 lawsuits have been settled. This comes as the NFL is considering handing down a big punishment to Watson for the accusations against him.

In a statement, Buzbee said Ashley Solis' case against Watson was one of the three that has not been settled. "The cases against Deshaun Watson started with one phone call, from one brave and strong woman. That woman was Ashley Solis. At the time of that call she was just one of the hundreds of calls seeking legal assistance that our firm gets weekly," Buzbee said. "Even though she was originally turned away by our screening process, my staff insisted that I personally speak with her. I'm glad she persisted. Once we took a second look, and after having contact with Watson's original lawyer who disrespected Ashley and her profession and who arrogantly minimized the conduct of someone he referred to as an 'asset,' I was convinced that our law firm should try to help her. As a result of Ashley's lone but brave voice, soon many women who had allegedly experienced the same conduct were emboldened to step forward. I am incredibly proud to represent them all."

Buzbee went on to reveal the next step after the settlements. "We are working through the paperwork related to those settlements," he explained. "Once we have done so, those particular cases will be dismissed. The terms and amounts of the settlements are confidential. We won't comment further on the settlements or those cases.

"As stated, Ashley Solis is one of the heroes of this story. Her case has not settled and thus her story and that of the other three brave women will continue. I look forward to trying these cases in due course, consistent with other docket obligations and the court's schedule."

The lawsuits filed against Watson began early last year, alleging him of sexual assault and misconduct against massage therapists. At the time, Watson was on the Houston Texans roster and asked to be traded. During the 2021 season, Watson remained on the Texans roster but didn't play in any games. In March of this year, Watson was traded to the Browns and signed a five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed contract.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.