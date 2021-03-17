Deshaun Watson Responds to Sexual Assault Lawsuit Filed Against Him

✖

Deshaun Watson fired back at a lawyer who claimed to have filed a lawsuit against the Houston Texas quarterback. Houston Attorney Tony Buzbee took to social media to reveal that a woman he represents has sued Watson. He then told Fox 26 that Watson was getting a massage from a female masseuse when "Watson went too far."

Watson, 25, went to Twitter to deny the claims of sexual assault. "As a result of a social media post by a publicity-seeking plaintiff's lawyer, I recently became aware of a lawsuit that has apparently been filed against me," Watson wrote. "I have not yet seen the complaint, but I know this: I have never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect. The plaintiff's lawyer claims that this isn't about money, but before filing the suit, he made a baseless six-figure settlement demand, which I quickly rejected. Unlike him, this isn't about money for me - it's about clearing my name, and I look forward to doing that."

Buzbee announced he filed the lawsuit against Watson on Tuesday night. In the social media post, Buzbee wrote: "Too many times women have put up with behavior that we all know no one should put up with. Should we make excuses for the famous? Or those who hold special positions or quarterbacks on a local professional football team? I don’t think so! All people are equal, and all deserve dignity and respect. My dad was a butcher. My mother drove my school bus and worked in the snack bar. Knowing what I know now: My momma had more dignity in her pinky finger than most executives or coaches or politicians or famous athletes have in their whole bodies!"

This news comes as an interesting time for Watson as he's asked the Texans for a trade. Watson has been frustrated with the direction of the team and wants to move on. The one specific problem Watson has with the Texans is how the team went about hiring general manager Nick Caserio. Watson is one of the top young quarterbacks in the NFL. Since entering the NFL in 2017, Watson has been selected to play in the Pro Bowl three times and led the NFL in passing yards in 2020. He was also named to the Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie Team in 2017.