Denver Broncos Install Disinfectant 'Misting Booth' at Training Camp

The Denver Broncos are making sure their players stay as healthy as possible during training camp. On Monday, the team went to Twitter to reveal their "misting booth" for players to walk through before the start of practice. The "misting booth" includes a disinfectant spray in hopes of killing the coronavirus.

"This disinfecting spray helps protects the players from COVID-19 by killing microbes and pathogens instantly by forming millions of nano-crystalline structures," Broncos writer Aric DiLalla wrote on Twitter. "Players walk through the non-toxic spray as they walk out to the practice field for a walkthrough or practice. TMZ spoke with a Broncos representative about the booth, which is called MicroSURE, which helps kills viruses like COVID-19 upon contact.

Time for work. 😤 But first, we sanitize. pic.twitter.com/HIO4epiyyH — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) August 3, 2020

"We want to go above and beyond to protect the players," the rep said to TMZ. "The misting booth is an additional safety measure that sprays a safe, medical-grade disinfectant on players and their equipment when entering and exiting the practice field." One reason the Broncos installed the booth could be what happened to one of their players earlier this year. All-Pro linebacker Von Miller tested positive for COVID-19 back in April and was symptomatic. Miller is now fully recovered but wanted to let everyone know the virus is as serious as it gets.

I appreciate all the well-wishes and all the love from Broncos country," Miller said in a video posted on Twitter. "I want to urge you guys to stay safe, stay inside, practice social distancing and take this thing serious because it is definitely for real. I know if I can be affected with this, then I know that anybody can. I just want to urge everybody to stay safe." Miller appeared on NBC's TODAY show and talked about the symptoms he had.

"It all started with just a simple cough and then it got worse," he said. "I also have asthma and my girlfriend, she was telling me that I wasn't sounding normal and I should try my nebulizer, so I did. I tried the nebulizer, which I do before football games and practices regularly. But this time was different. It really didn't work like it should I waited another day." Miller went on to say the cough didn't go away which led to him getting tested.